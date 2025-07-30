Eyes Of Wakanda: What You Need to Know About Marvel's New Animated Series Ahead Of Its Release This Weekend

Hyderabad: Marvel is back with Wakanda but this time, in an all-new animated series titled Eyes of Wakanda. It is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on August 1, 2025, and promises to take viewers into the Black Panther universe that has till now been unexplored.
Created and directed by Todd Harris, with Ryan Coogler (director of Black Panther and Wakanda Forever) on board as executive producer, Eyes of Wakanda dives deep into the history of Wakanda and its elite warriors - the Hatut Zeraze.
What Is Eyes of Wakanda About?
This four-part anthology series centers around the Hatut Zeraze, a covert group of Wakandan warriors tasked with one mission: retrieving stolen Vibranium artifacts from across the globe. Unlike most Wakandans, they are allowed to leave the borders of their nation, travelling through different eras and places to protect Wakanda's most precious resource. Each episode is set in a different time and location, giving viewers a globe-trotting adventure mixed with action, history, and deep Wakandan lore.
A First for Marvel Animation: Full Season Drops at Once
For the first time in Marvel Animation history, all episodes of a series will drop at once. It means fans can binge all four episodes of Eyes of Wakanda on August 1 with no waiting required. This approach mirrors the format used for Marvel's live-action series Echo in 2024, which was the first Disney+ MCU show to release in full on day one.
Voice Cast and Crew
The voice cast for Eyes of Wakanda is rich and diverse, featuring:
- Winnie Harlow
- Cress Williams
- Anika Noni Rose
- Patricia Belcher
- Steve Toussaint
- Lynn Whitfield
- Jacques Colimon
- Zeke Alton
- Larry Herron, and others
Why It Matters for Marvel Fans
This is the first deep dive into Wakanda's secret past outside of the live-action films. With its focus on legacy, protection, and identity, Eyes of Wakanda expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline. Fans last saw this world in 2022's Wakanda Forever, and this series serves as a spiritual and historical companion to those stories.
Where and When to Watch?
- Platform: Disney+
- Release Date: August 1, 2025
- Episodes: 4 (All available at once)
So, whether you're a long-time Black Panther fan or just love a good Marvel adventure, Eyes of Wakanda promises action, emotion, and new revelations about one of the MCU's most beloved nations.
