Eyes Of Wakanda: What You Need to Know About Marvel's New Animated Series Ahead Of Its Release This Weekend

Hyderabad: Marvel is back with Wakanda but this time, in an all-new animated series titled Eyes of Wakanda. It is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on August 1, 2025, and promises to take viewers into the Black Panther universe that has till now been unexplored.

Created and directed by Todd Harris, with Ryan Coogler (director of Black Panther and Wakanda Forever) on board as executive producer, Eyes of Wakanda dives deep into the history of Wakanda and its elite warriors - the Hatut Zeraze.

What Is Eyes of Wakanda About?

This four-part anthology series centers around the Hatut Zeraze, a covert group of Wakandan warriors tasked with one mission: retrieving stolen Vibranium artifacts from across the globe. Unlike most Wakandans, they are allowed to leave the borders of their nation, travelling through different eras and places to protect Wakanda's most precious resource. Each episode is set in a different time and location, giving viewers a globe-trotting adventure mixed with action, history, and deep Wakandan lore.