Explainer | The Beginning After The End Season 2: Why Fans Don't Want The Controversial Anime To Return

Hyderabad: The Beginning After The End is officially returning for a second season despite a debut season marred by backlash, petitions, and polarising opinions. The announcement, made via Crunchyroll alongside an exclusive post-credits teaser and a new design for protagonist Arthur Leywin, comes at a time when fan discourse around the anime remains heavily divided. With Episode 12 set to air on June 18 at 10:25 am PT/1:25 pm ET, Season 1 is wrapping up not with triumphant acclaim, but with cautious curiosity and lingering resentment.

Adapted from the popular webcomic and novel by TurtleMe, The Beginning After the End was one of the most anticipated anime of Spring 2025. Fans of the original source material, which boasts a strong international readership, especially in North America, were eager to see its high-stakes reincarnation plot, emotional arcs, and expansive world-building brought to life on screen. However, what followed was a contentious debut that fell short of expectations for many.

The core of the backlash lies in how the anime handled its adaptation. While some viewers praised the series for staying largely faithful to the source material's storyline, others took issue with the pacing, tone, and especially the animation quality. Much of the criticism centred on studio A-Cat, which many accused of delivering lacklustre visuals and underwhelming action sequences. For a story that pivots on intense battles and character-driven drama, the execution was considered too flat and uninspired.

In fact, fan dissatisfaction reached such heights that a petition demanding the cancellation and reboot of the anime gained over 50,000 signatures. This viral movement created a rift between die-hard fans of the webcomic and new anime viewers. The controversy even prompted a response from the series' creator, TurtleMe, who urged fans to remain respectful.

"You've stuck through TBATE at its highs and lows, and so I ask for your support now. Please continue being the rock that gave TBATE the time and chance to be where it is today. I'm not asking you to like something you don't, but please be respectful and set an example in the vast ocean that is the internet," TurtleMe wrote in response to the online backlash.

Yet, despite the rocky start, Crunchyroll has confirmed that Season 2 is on the way, though a release window, staff list, or full cast has yet to be revealed. Along with the announcement, Crunchyroll dropped a teaser clip from the Season 1 finale, including a post-credits scene that introduces Arthur's revamped character design.

TurtleMe, in a statement to Crunchyroll, expressed both humility and hope for the future, "I'm excited for viewers to see more of Arthur's journey on screen with Season 2! It's been an eye-opening experience being part of such a large endeavour with Crunchyroll, Tapas, and A-Cat. Striving for growth has been a major focus for us, and I hope to see the hard work put into the next season bear fruit. Stay tuned!"

The announcement seems to suggest that the production team is well aware of the criticisms and is now aiming for growth and refinement. Whether Season 2 succeeds in shifting the anime's direction is yet to be seen. It's clear from anime history that first seasons aren't always on the mark - there are a number of beloved series that haven't hit their stride until their second entry. If The Beginning After the End does enough in terms of direction, animation, and a much tighter control of the overall tone of the webcomic, there is still hope for those disenfranchised fans.