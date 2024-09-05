ETV Bharat / entertainment

Exes Kartik - Sara Share Hug at Ananya's Call Me Bae Screening; Suhana Khan Spotted with Rumoured Beau Agastya - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

The special screening for Call Me Bae in Mumbai featured a host of celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and her rumoured beau Agastya Nanda among others. The event saw Sara and Kartik sharing a friendly hug and Suhana Khan attending the screening with Agastya by her side.

Hyderabad: Mumbai on Wednesday hosted a star-studded screening of the highly anticipated Prime Video series Call Me Bae. The event witnessed Bollywood's who who including Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Vihaan Samat, Radhikka Madan and others. It also registered Kartik and Sara's reunion.

The event was a fashionable affair, with attendees donning stylish outfits. Sara Ali Khan stood out in a chic black ensemble, while Kartik Aaryan opted for a casual cream sweatshirt and denim. Ananya Panday made a statement in an olive green outfit. The evening was filled with social interactions, as Kartik and Sara were seen conversing and laughing together, with Kartik also sharing a warm hug with Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan as they exited.

Suhana Khan was spotted alongside her rumoured boyfriend, Agastya Nanda, who wore a white shirt and denim. Suhana opted for a floral dress, and the reported couple was seen engaged in conversation throughout the evening. Agastya can be seen escorting Suhana in a crowded room in several videos posted by paparazzi accounts on social media.

Call Me Bae, featuring Ananya Panday, is set to release on Prime Video on September 6. The series, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers, follows the story of Bae's dramatic fall from a privileged life in New Delhi to navigating the bustling streets of Mumbai after being disowned by her family. It is helmed by Collin D'Cunha.

