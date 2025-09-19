ETV Bharat / entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Yash Wraps 45-Day Mumbai Shoot For Toxic, Prepares For Grand Climax Shoot In Bengaluru; Deets Inside

Yash all set for Toxic climax shoot in Bengaluru ( Photo: Special arrangement )

Bengaluru: KGF star Yash is back on the set of his ambitious project Toxic. The actor ventures into production with the film directed by Geetu Mohandas. The scale of the film is said to be bigger than anything Indian cinema has ever witnessed. Toxic will be Yash's first release after the humongous success of KGF franchise, and for his production debut the actor is pushing the boundaries of action and storytelling. A close associate of Yash revealed that the team has just wrapped a massive schedule in Mumbai. For nearly 45 days, the crew shot at iconic locations, building gigantic sets to stage high-voltage action pieces. What makes this stretch even more special is that Hollywood stunt master JJ Perry choreographed the sequences. “The kind of action Toxic has attempted has never been seen before in Indian films. Yash has pulled it off with remarkable intensity,” the source told ETV Bharat.