EXCLUSIVE: Yash Wraps 45-Day Mumbai Shoot For Toxic, Prepares For Grand Climax Shoot In Bengaluru; Deets Inside
After a challenging schedule in Mumbai, Yash is all set for the final leg of Toxic shoot in Bengaluru. Read on for more details.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 19, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST
Bengaluru: KGF star Yash is back on the set of his ambitious project Toxic. The actor ventures into production with the film directed by Geetu Mohandas. The scale of the film is said to be bigger than anything Indian cinema has ever witnessed. Toxic will be Yash's first release after the humongous success of KGF franchise, and for his production debut the actor is pushing the boundaries of action and storytelling.
A close associate of Yash revealed that the team has just wrapped a massive schedule in Mumbai. For nearly 45 days, the crew shot at iconic locations, building gigantic sets to stage high-voltage action pieces. What makes this stretch even more special is that Hollywood stunt master JJ Perry choreographed the sequences. “The kind of action Toxic has attempted has never been seen before in Indian films. Yash has pulled it off with remarkable intensity,” the source told ETV Bharat.
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ 'ಟಾಕ್ಸಿಕ್' ಕ್ಲೈಮ್ಯಾಕ್ಸ್ ಶೂಟಿಂಗ್: ಅದ್ಭುತ ಆ್ಯಕ್ಷನ್ ಸೀನ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಯಶ್#ToxicTheMovie #RockingStarYash #ToxicTheFilm pic.twitter.com/vQ82WCXevL— ETV Bharat Karnataka (@ETVBharatKA) September 19, 2025
The Mumbai schedule also featured Kiara Advani, who plays a key role in the film. Now, the unit is gearing up for the final leg of shooting in Bengaluru, where the grand climax will be filmed. “Cinematography will be a big plus for the film. We faced many challenges during the Mumbai shoot, but the visuals we’ve captured will stand out,” the insider added.
But Toxic is not just all about action. The film blends Geetu Mohandas’ distinctive storytelling with JJ Perry’s global stunt expertise. Described as a gangster drama with a social message, it will present Yash in a dual shade. Initially planned as a pan-India film, the project has now grown into a global-scale release. Yash is even heading to London for key meetings regarding international partnerships.
Given the unprecedented success of KGF, expectations from Yash’s next are sky-high. Backed by KVN Productions’ Venkat K Narayan and Yash’s own Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is said to be mounted on a staggering Rs 500 crore budget. The film will release worldwide on March 19, 2026, dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi alongside its original Kannada version.
