EXCLUSIVE: Ullozhukku Bags National Award, Debutant Christo Tomy Says 'I Thought I’d Have to Abandon It'

Hyderabad: A budding talent from Malayalam cinema made a big mark at the 71st National Film Awards. Debutant director Christo Tomy bagged the Best Malayalam Film award for his maiden feature, Ullozhukku. The awards were announced in New Delhi, today, August 1.

The film, which stars Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu, tells the story of two women from different generations navigating grief, secrets, and moral dilemmas in flood-ravaged Kuttanad. It had a theatrical release in June 2024, followed by streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking to ETV Bharat after the award announcement, Christo said:

"The award was completely unexpected. This film took eight years of waiting and hard work. It was very difficult to find producers because it had two women in the lead. And then COVID also became a villain for the film. At one point, I thought I would have to abandon the project forever."

He added,

"We shot this in one of my family homes. My relatives moved out for three years so we could make the film. The casting of Urvashi and Parvathy was the most important factor in the film’s success. They truly gave life to my characters. This award belongs to them."

In an earlier interaction with ETV Bharat, Christo had shared deeper insights into his inspiration:

"Ullozhukku is about two women, Anju and Leelamma, caught in an ethically grey situation. They are inspired by the strong women I grew up around. I think being surrounded by such women helped shape my worldview, my writing, and these characters."

In the film, Anju discovers her late husband’s secrets and must decide between an old flame and her own independence. Christo described the ending as:

"Kind of a perfect one. Anju choosing herself and going back to Leelamma was a moment of reclaiming agency."

The Malayalam industry had much to celebrate this year. Urvashi was named Best Supporting Actress for her role in Ullozhukku. Mithun Murali won Best Editing for Pookalam, which also saw Vijayaraghavan win Best Supporting Actor. MK Ramdas’s Nekal received a Special Jury Mention, while sound designer M R Rajakrishnan and narrator S Harikrishnan were also recognised.

Meanwhile, in the national arena, Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award for Jawan, sharing the Best Actor title with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji took home Best Actress for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Best Feature Film went to 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, while Sudipto Sen won Best Director for The Kerala Story.

Other winners included:

Best Popular Film: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Karan Johar)

Best Film on National, Social and Environmental Issues: Sam Bahadur (Meghna Gulzar)

Best Art Direction: Mohandas for 2018

The awards, recognising films certified in 2023, were announced by jury head Ashutosh Gowariker, and celebrated both newcomers and legends alike.