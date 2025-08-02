Exclusive: The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Responds To CM Vijayan's Remarks: 'Politics Has Its Priorities'

Hyderabad: The 71st National Film Awards announced on August 1 in New Delhi have sparked intense debate following The Kerala Story being bestowed with the Best Film award. The film has remained in the eye of controversy since its release.

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen took home the Best Director award for the film, which also won Best Cinematography. The Kerala Story claims to depict the forced religious conversion and recruitment of women from Kerala by the Islamic State (IS). The narrative invited widespread criticism and political backlash, especially from Kerala’s ruling and opposition fronts.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, an elated yet overwhelmed Sudipto Sen admitted he hadn’t anticipated the win. “I did not expect the award, so it took some time to sink in. But I’m fine now... so much adulation, so many wishes. Really wonderful,” Sen said.

Calling the film's journey long and challenging, Sen recalled the beginnings of the project over a decade ago. “I started this journey in 2012–13. I travelled to almost every district in Kerala, especially the northern parts, visiting remote villages. It wasn’t an easy task. I even made a documentary on the subject, which didn’t do well. But the film has come a long way since,” he said.

Sen emphasised that the recognition for Best Cinematography was especially meaningful. “We were expecting some technical awards, and getting one for our DOP, Prasanthanu Mohapatra, is proof of the hard work and technical dedication that went into making the film.”

Storm of Criticism in Kerala

While the film has received accolades at the National Film Awards, reactions in Kerala have been overwhelmingly critical.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the jury's decision a “grave insult” to Kerala and the legacy of Indian cinema that has long upheld values of religious harmony and national unity. In a statement posted on X, Vijayan accused the jury of legitimising “a narrative rooted in the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar.”

“By honouring a film that spreads blatant misinformation with the clear intent of tarnishing Kerala’s image and sowing seeds of communal hatred, the jury has insulted a state known for its spirit of harmony and coexistence,” he wrote on X.

Responding to Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks on The Kerala Story winning the National Award, Sen said, "That's politics. Politicians and politics will always have their priorities. As a filmmaker, I’d rather not get into that.”

Echoing Pinarayi's sentiment, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said the award “devalues the meaning of the National Awards” by honouring what he termed “a propaganda film filled with hate and baseless allegations.”

Opposition leaders, too, joined in condemning the recognition. Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal called the award a reflection of how “the BJP promotes hate through official platforms,” and said the film deserved to be “in the dustbin.”

“This is not just an insult to Kerala, but to the soul of India. Our beautiful state, which represents brotherhood and democracy, will never accept this narrative of division,” he added.

Despite criticism, Sen believes the response from the general public speaks for itself. “More than five crore people have watched the film in cinemas. On OTT platforms, the number has crossed 22–23 crore. So yes, commercial success along with a National Award... this is what every filmmaker dreams of,” he said.

Addressing the fierce criticism from Kerala's political and cultural circles, Sen defended his work. “I don’t agree with those who say the film 'insulted Indian cinema’s tradition of religious harmony'. In fact, when we began work on this project, it was based on a statement by veteran communist leader and former Kerala Chief Minister V. S. Achuthanandan, who in a press conference warned that Kerala could become an Islamic state in 20 years. That statement was a major trigger for this film,” he said.

When asked how he manages to ignore the criticism around The Kerala Story winning the National Award, Sen said, “Almost 30 to 35 percent of India has watched this film. We’ve received the country’s highest film honour. That tells me the film has connected with people and that’s what matters.”

A Divided Reception

Ahead of its release two years ago, The Kerala Story had already sparked legal and public challenges. Petitions were filed in the Supreme Court seeking a ban, primarily over the claim that 32,000 women from Kerala had joined ISIS. The claim was later retracted in the film’s final version. The disclaimer now states that the story is a fictionalised account based on real incidents involving three women.

Both the ruling Left Democratic Front and the Opposition United Democratic Front in Kerala opposed the film, while the BJP stood firmly in its support.

In response to the film’s narrative, several filmmakers and citizens created counter-content, such as The Unknown Kerala Stories by documentary filmmaker Sanu Kummil, which highlighted stories of communal harmony from across the state.

The Bigger Picture

The Kerala Story began with controversy, and even after winning a National Award, it’s still making headlines. It’s like the story has come full circle. What started as just a film has now turned into the centre of a big debate about how much freedom art should have, how politics plays a role in cinema, and what responsibility filmmakers hold. This movie has gone far beyond the screen.