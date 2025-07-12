Exclusive: "Ranveer Singh Climbed 3 Floors With Trunks As A Backstage Boy In My Play": Makrand Deshpande Recalls Giving The Star His Stage Entry

Long before turning the spotlights, designer suits, and paparazzi, Ranveer Singh was just another struggling young actor wanting to be part of Mumbai's experimental theatre scene. And if there was one place that gave stage to his passion and hustle, it was Makrand Deshpande's Ansh Theatre Groups in Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre. Singh got his first break in theatre as a backstage boy before getting his one entry on stage, which was given to him for his limitless energy. "Ranveer Singh did backstage in one of my plays," recalled Deshpande during our exclusive conversation.

The actor, director and playwright was in conversation with ETV Bharat during his ongoing six-day-long theatre festival titled Ansh Natya Leela at Prithvi Theatre. Deshpande recalled the actors and directors who worked with him in his plays before scripting their names in the industry. Talking about Ranveer Singh, he also revealed that he had different energy. "He used to climb three floors with trunks. He had that energy."

Ranveer wasn’t formally cast in Makrand’s play at the time, but that didn’t stop him from getting involved. "I gave him one entry in the play. I recall that Nivedita (Bhattacharya) would often tell me that he was improvising, and many changes were happening in the scene. I thought, "He has that energy, let him do it." There's no harm," reveals the theatre director.

Among many who worked with Deshpande in his plays is noted film director Anurag Kashyap. When asked if he takes credit for having spotted the talent early on, he laughs and says, "Not really! I feel you both need each other."

He further recalls working with Anurag Kashyap. "I remember in 1993, Anurag Kashyap came and worked with me for two plays. He used to do backstage with Rajat (Kapoor). He wasn't a writer then. He became a writer after two plays and then became a director. He wrote Satya for Ram Gopal Varma. Later, His film Paanch was banned and in 2005 I did Sir Sir Sarla. I called him to play Phanidhar, (one of the protagonists in the play) to vent out his anger. Then his second film was stuck again, and I did three different plays with him then. Now, he is doing well. Who takes credit for that," reminisces the playwright.

Makrand, who has mentored many actors, directors and art designers through his theatre Group, says he doesn't feel like a proud parent either. "There are many actors who are doing well but I don't think I should take credit for that. Vijay Maurya, (national award-winning screenwriter), grew up with me. There are many people in different fields. But they all worked hard and they were all talented, I just may have created opportunities for them. I can say that I did this relentless hard work with joy," shares Deshpande in conclusion.