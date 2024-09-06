Exclusive: Shilpa Rao Looks Back on Journey from Stage Shows to Bollywood Stardom

Hyderabad: Shilpa Rao has emerged as a prominent name in Bollywood with a voice that captivates audiences across genres. Known for her recent hits Chuttamalle Chuttestonde from Devara (Part-1) and Nuvuvu Kavalaiya from Jailor, Rao is not just another successful playback singer; she is a Telugu girl with deep roots in Andhra Pradesh.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Shilpa shared her journey from growing up in Jamshedpur to relocating to Mumbai for better opportunities. Rao is also a proud Telugu with roots in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. She said: Though my career blossomed in Hindi cinema, my origins are deeply embedded in Telugu culture. I was born in Jamshedpur to a family with a rich musical background, and my roots trace back to Vizianagaram. My father, an ardent admirer of Ghantasala's songs, nurtured my brother's and my musical talents from a young age. Despite living away from Andhra Pradesh, my connection to my heritage remains strong, with relatives still residing in Vizianagaram.

Early Musical Beginnings and Career Milestones

Rao's journey began with stage performances in Jamshedpur, where she grew up attending concerts by renowned artists. Looking back, she says: "I was involved in a school music group and had the opportunity to meet Hariharan when I was thirteen. He encouraged me to pursue training in Hindustani music under Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, which laid a strong foundation for my future career."

She further says: "I soon started participating in live concerts with Hariharan and went on to win a national talent hunt, opening doors for me in the music industry. It is then that music maestro Shankar Mahadevan advised Shilpa to move to Mumbai for better opportunities. Upon relocating to Mumbai, she began her Bollywood career with jingles for Cadbury, Munch, Sunsilk, Anchorgel, Nomark, and others.

Her Bollywood debut came with the song Tose Naina from Anwar. Expressing delight, she says the success that followed was beyond her expectations, and she went on to receive the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer, which was a significant milestone. Since then, she has worked on various projects, including notable songs like Khuda Jaane, and Besharam Rang. Rao considers performing Paar Chanade in Coke Studio Pakistan as an extraordinary experience, which helped her showcase her versatility.

Telugu Connection and Global Presence

Shilpa says her musical versatility extends beyond Bollywood. Her recent works include multilingual songs such as O My Baby and Chuttamalle Chuttestonde, allowing her to reconnect with Telugu audiences, a connection that is very dear to her. Despite the challenges of singing in diverse styles and pitches, her dedication to practice and openness to new styles and languages drive her growth as an artist. She says: "I practice for at least three hours daily and have had the privilege of collaborating with talented musicians like AR Rahman, Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar, and Shankar Mahadevan. Being nominated for a Grammy in 2021 and receiving numerous awards has been incredibly rewarding."

The Bollywood singer enjoys a massive fan base with approximately 1.4 million followers. She says she always stays connected with her fans through social media. "Their support and love mean everything to me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share my music with them. I look forward to continuing my journey and exploring new musical horizons," Rao quips.