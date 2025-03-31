EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan on 25 Years of Hera Pheri, Bond With Akshay, And More: 'Pressure For Part 3 Became Too Much to Ignore'

The iconic comic film, Hera Pheri (2000), completes 25 years today, March 31. The quirky kidnapping plot, Paresh Rawal’s comedic landlord character and the strong camaraderie between Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, all contributed to a recipe for a hit comedy that resonated with audiences and provided ample opportunities for comedic situations. Priyadarshan who helmed the heist comedy drama remembers attempting the film when there was huge scarcity of humour in Bollywood. “Maybe after Hrishi-da (Hrishikesh Mukherjee) and Basu Chatterji no filmmaker was trying a comedy except maybe Kundan Shah. My comedy films in the South were already huge successes. I started in Bollywood with Viraasat (1997, starring Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Pooja Batra). I was very confident that Hera Pheri would work but I never expected it to become a cult film. It had decent humour and excellent performances. People never believed that Akshay, Suniel and Paresh can pull off a comedy because those days they were doing different kinds of movies. But it surprised them and the success of Hera Pheri was a turning point in their career. I enjoyed every bit of what I was shooting those days. The moment you start enjoying and executing something and you know you can see it is working, automatically I think it is going well,” says Priyadarshan in an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat.

Hera Pheri is a remake of 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking which itself was inspired by the 1971 American TV movie See The Man Run. “We have changed almost 30 per cent from the original to fit it into the Bollywood style and it started the trend for comedy films. I myself made quite a few comedies after Hera Pheri such as Hungama, Garam Masala and Maalamaal Weekly. I always felt that families get drawn towards humorous films …it is the genre that attracts grandfather to grandchildren, something that they enjoy watching together and that is why I attempt humour plus slapstick. It is something in the zone of Charlie Chaplin film what you call as humour of poverty. I call Hera Pheri that humour of poverty.”

While Priyadarshan didn’t direct the second instalment that released in 2006, he is definitely returning to the franchise for the third edition as director, known for his successful collaborations with Akshay Kumar, states that the pressure to reunite for Hera Pheri 3 became “too much” to ignore leading him to accept the offer. “I plan to start work, start writing Hera Pheri 3 sometime next year. It is going to be very challenging to make the third part because there will be too many expectations. People are waiting to see Akshay, Paresh and Suniel again and we always say that it is easy to make people cry, it is easy to scare people but to make them laugh is very difficult and that too without using double entendre dialogues ..you have to make humour so pure and identifiable. Then, humor also changes, and the taste of the society changes. We have to catch up with that. Characters have gotten older and accordingly people should believe…these are important things. I am taking it as a challenge. Let's see how it works. Definitely some situations will be exaggerated and people should feel that this could happen. Once I put the pen to paper only then I would know. I have to really fight out the challenge and make a good script,” says Priyadarshan.

Priyadarshan is currently busy wrapping up Bhoot Bangla with Akshay Kumar (co-starring Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Jisshu sengupta). So, before Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar will be reuniting after 14 years for Bhooth Bangla, a fantasy film on black magic. “There are a lot of people in India who believe in it. I know in the deep South and North black magic is a big fear for people. When you tell it in a hilarious film, I think it should work. I am extremely happy about Bhoot Bangla and I am trying this for the first time. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological thriller, it was not a ghost film. But later part two and three became ghost films. I am trying to do something which is a fantasy, there is a lot of fantasy stuff working these days. There is so much mythology in our country ..look at Kantara which is based on those beliefs. So it is based on one of those beliefs of villagers and how black magic works. It is a fantasy humour,” says Priyadarshan.

This brings us to Priyadarshan’s another landmark collaboration with Akshay Kumar -- 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa (remake of Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu with Shobhana and Mohanlal), a psychological thriller but the director chose not to direct its sequels which were also huge hits at the box office. “The present makers (of two recent editions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Kartik Aryan) skewed the original music to the maximum,” says Priyadarshan with a laugh. "But definitely they have made successful films, both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3 worked well. Whatever people may say, finally these films made profits. Success means people enjoyed it. My personal opinion is that the people who made the film, their intentions and gut feel worked and that is most important.

Further, explaining the success of horror comedies, he says, “When you are making a horror comedy, small things can make people laugh unlike straight comedies because people are so tensed watching a horror film they want to release that tension and that happens when they laugh over little things or jokes, whereas, in a straight comedy it is difficult to make people laugh because they are coming only to laugh, and that is why horror comedies work.”

Talking about his bond with Akshay Kumar, he says, “It happens... it is like two people getting along really well. I have done more than 40 films with Mohanlal in my career. After that I have done a maximum number of films with Akshay. The reason is that they completely trust me, they rarely ask what the story is. Once I tell them this is the idea then they don’t even ask me…they come on the set, act and leave. But my responsibility increases a lot because of the trust they have in me. With both of them I have almost a 90 percent success rate."

Akshay is currently having a dry spell with many of his films failing at the box office and there were reports suggesting that director Priyadarshan could help Akshay’s career, as he had previously done by bringing him back on track after a string of flops. “I am not here to save anybody. Ups and downs happen in every actor’s life. Even Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan had flops and then they sprung back into action. The biggest surprise is how Amitabh came back and ruled the industry again. This happens in every director’s life, too..it happens worldwide. Spielberg also failed. It is part of the game,” he says.

Priyadarshan achieved big success in Bollywood unlike his colleagues and counterparts from South. “I myself can’t believe that I have done 32 films in Bollywood. After David Dhawan and Hrishi-da I have made the maximum number of movies here. The reason is simple .. I have done justice to my films and nobody who has seen my films ever thought that it looks like a South Indian film, I intentionally made them look like Hindi films to appeal to the North Indian audience, I aim to replicate that even in my remakes." he signs off.