In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi (Video: ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: In the ever-evolving landscape of music, discovering a new talent who stands out with his story is always refreshing. Manthan Somvanshi, a singer-songwriter and PhD student from New Delhi, joins the list of Indie singers in the country as he drops his debut song, Rencontre. The budding singer in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, shared insights into his creative process, influences, and the journey that led to this exciting song.

Bearing his all, the Delhi-based singer talked about the story behind his first composition Rencontre and his musical aspirations and upcoming songs. He says his musical journey began in 2014, and now after a decade, he has finally released his maiden song. The title of the song has been borrowed from French word rencontrer, which translates into English as "to meet."

A Decade Long Jounrney: Manthan's musical journey began in 2014, and after a decade, he has finally released his solo song. Over the years, he got trained in music and after years of silent hard work, he is finally able to do what he loves and share it with people. For long, Somvanshi has been juggling both research and singing and wants to pursue both parallely as of now.

The song, now available on major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music, draws from his personal experiences. The emerging indie singer, who completed his Master's in Economics and is currently pursuing a PhD in Artificial Intelligence, mentioned that he wrote it during a period of heartbreak. The Patiala-born artist highlighted how he finds music in every emotion, and how this difficult phase led him to express himself through music.

Prioritising Audience Love Over Numerical Success: The singer has been basking in the positive reviews coming his way. Rencontre's reach can be fathomed by the 1.3K views it registered on YouTube alone. However, Manthan seems unfazed by numbers at the moment as he says his focus is solely on the next project. However, on a lighter note, the singer shared an anecdote about how his 8-year-old cousin keeps him updated about the social media numbers.

The single, which lasts 2 minutes and 54 seconds, took 2.5 years from initiation to production. It has been produced by Sharad Joshi with the cover design curated by Ashutosh Shukla, Heba Alam in association with Banyan Infomedia. And now that the song is finally out, Manthan has only Zayn Mallik, his idol, to thank for it all. He says it is because of Zayn, whom he grew up listening to, whose work guided him to use music as a way to express himself.

Wish to Weave Together Folk and Western Music: The singer also wants to collaborate with folk artists and has nobody on his bucket list as he likes to take one step at a time. The young artist aspires to create a sonic tapestry that weaves together folk and western influences.

Talking about his upcoming song, Manthan said, the next song titled Vintage, which will be out in August, picks up from where Rencontre ended. Both are different shades of love, the singer remarks, adding, Vintage has a more positive outlook.