Exclusive: Kaathal - The Core Director Joe Baby Reveals Mammoootty's Most Admirable Quality On Superstar's 73rd Birthday

Hyderabad: Mollywood megastar Mammootty, known for his phenomenal performances and commanding presence, is set to celebrate his 73rd birthday tomorrow, September 7. As the actor turns a year older, his temperament has become a topic of conversation once again.

Known to many for his intense demeanour, there have been murmurs within the industry about Mammootty's fiery nature, with some alleging that he can be quick to anger over trivial matters. However, Jeo Baby, the director of Mammootty starrer Kaathal - The Core, offers a different perspective on the megastar's personality.

In a recent interaction with ETV Bharat, Jeo Baby expressed admiration for Mammootty, dismissing the idea that the actor is hot-tempered. "I have never seen another person who finds life as enjoyable as he does. He approaches everything with a sense of humour," said Jeo.

The director stated that Mammootty's ability to infuse humour into even the most serious situations is a quality that helps ease the tension on set. "He lightens the harsh nature of serious issues with a touch of humour," Jeo added, noting that the actor's sense of humour contributes to his youthful energy and calm demeanour, even after decades in the industry.

Jeo Baby, who worked with Mammootty for 35 days on the set of Kaathal - The Core, shared that the actor was always calm, and gentle, and never spoke harshly to anyone. The director expressed his desire to collaborate with Mammootty again, praising him as a remarkable personality who has left a lasting impression.

Speaking of Kaathal – The Core, the film recently took home the Best Film award at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards. The 2023 courtroom drama has been praised for its powerful storytelling and social relevance. Additionally, Mathews Pulikkan won the Best Music Direction Award (Background Score), and Aadarsh Sukumaran received the Best Story Award.