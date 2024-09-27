Exclusive Interview With Laapataa Ladies Writer Biplab Goswami: 10 Years, 4,000 Scripts, And Race To The Oscars

Hyderabad: The fame of India's Oscar Hopeful, Laapataa Ladies, appears to have become synonymous with the rise of Biplab Goswami, the screenwriter of the Kiran Rao-directed movie. The low-budget Bollywood movie chronicles the misadventures of two young brides, who get lost on the same train.

In a narrative that defies conventional boundaries, Biplab Goswami, a native of Agartala, Tripura, is basking in the 'newfound fame in the world of cinema,' captivating audiences globally with his poignant storytelling.

Goswami's journey from the serene landscapes of Tripura to the vibrant realm of Bollywood is a fairytale journey. Set in the era of pre-technology hit India when basic technology was missing, Laapataa Ladies is an adaptation of Biplab Goswami's story Two Brides. The story which revolves around the lives of three people - two brides and a groom - and how their life gets affected when the groom mistakenly brings home the wrong bride, is a small film but serves a big purpose. Yoking together sequences capturing confusion, stigmas, and societal reflections and poignantly narrating the tale has been the artistry of the screenwriter.

ETV Bharat catches up with Goswami in a private conversation.

ETV Bharat: How does it feel after you heard about Laapataa Ladies making an Oscar entry?

Biplab: I was overjoyed after hearing about the Oscar entry. I was, however, confident that the movie has the potential to get applause not only in India but also abroad. The primary reason is my minute treatment of the plot, stitching together small or big sequences. I was sure that the interesting content of the film would resonate with audiences and I'm happy that it clicked.

ETV Bharat: When did you start writing the synopsis of Laapata Ladies?

Biplab: Actually, I ideated and wrote the synopsis of the movie about 10 years ago. After writing the screenplay, I took time to finetune it. I visited several rural places and noticed each paraphernalia and events of rural life. I did in-depth research on nuances of ruralites' clothing patterns, exchange of words, and their expressions to build the world for this story. After a thorough research, I came up with a satisfactory story for reel adaptation.

ETV Bharat - How did Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan get the story of Laapataa Ladies?

Biplab: About 5-6 years ago, I happened to take part in a competition called Global Search for Indian Scriptwriters which invited screenplays for Hindi films. The incident took place at the end of 2018. I prepared 25 scenes of this story. Out of nearly 4,000 scripts, my script came second. Aamir Khan, Juhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Rajabali and Rajkumar Hirani, who were the jury members, liked my screenplay of this movie.

ETV Bharat: What happened thereafter?

Biplab: Amir Khan then called me at his house where he along with Kiran Rao listened to the script minutely. Aamir wanted to produce the film while Kiran preferred to direct it. Being a fan of Aamir's movies, I was pleased that I would get an opportunity to work with him.

ETV Bharat: Did you think beforehand about portraying the condition of the girls and women in India through two women?

Biplab: Yes. I have always thought along similar lines even before I started studying at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI). The discrimination between men and women is stark and the gender divide is obvious in society. I believe writers and filmmakers need to talk about this. I tried to portray shades of extreme patriarchy, and different aspects of gender inequality in different places through the story of Laapataa Ladies.

ETV Bharat: Considering Satyajit Ray's profound portrayal of women's experiences in films like Devi and Mahanagar, did your time at the SRFTI enhance your sensitivity to women's stories?

Biplab: Consciously or unconsciously, I am impressed and inspired by Ray's films. Besides, I have been an art and culture lover since childhood. I liked watching different kinds of movies. Studying at the SRFTI helped me give a concrete shape to my ideas.

ETV Bharat: Did the makers take any artistic liberties with your story, characters, or setting in Laapataa Ladies?

Biplab: Yes. Certain changes have been made. Sneha Desai and Divyanidhi Sharma also worked on the screenplay and dialogues. Everyone did a great job.

ETV Bharat: Which are your most loved characters in the movie?

Biplab: The character of police inspector Shyam Manohar (played by Ravi Kishan) is one of my most preferred characters. Divyanidhi Sharma added beautiful dialogue. As a result, the character came across as more nuanced. Manju Maai (played by Chhaya Kadam) was another character that I liked. But even in that character some more characteristic features, and dialogues are brought in. Some of which were suggested by Aamir ji, some by Kiran ji and Divyanidhi also chipped in to improve dialogues.