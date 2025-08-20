EXCLUSIVE: Rukmini Vasanth Opens Up On Kantara Chapter 1 - 'More Than A Film, It's A Spiritual Journey'

Rukmini Vasanth, one of the most promising talents in Indian cinema, has steadily made a place for herself across Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films while showcasing her adaptability as an actor. Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, Rukmini made her acting debut in 2019 with the Kannada film Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni.

Her breakthrough, however, came with Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A and Side B (2023), where she played the role of Priya. The performance not only earned her critical acclaim but also won her the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress - Kannada.

Acting runs alongside a legacy of art and service in her family. Her father, Colonel Vasanth Venugopal, was the recipient of the Ashoka Chakra based on service, bravery and sacrifice. Her mother, Subhashini Vasanth, is a Bharatanatyam dancer, and she has influenced Rukmini's artistry with her discipline and deep passion for art.

In addition to her award-winning work, Rukmini Vasanth has also appeared in multi-lingual projects - Baanadariyalli, Bagheera, Bhairathi Ranagal, Appudo Ippudo Eppudo, and Ace. Next, she will be playing a role in one of the year's most anticipated films, Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the actress opened up about her early beginnings, her family's influence, and how Kantara: Chapter 1 turned into a life-changing experience.

ETV Bharat: When did you decide to enter the world of acting?

Rukmini: I was just 15 years old. I had no formal training in acting back then. One day, sitting in my room, I told my mother, "Ma, I'm wasting my life. Please enrol me in some theatre classes." That's how my journey on stage began.

I was already trained in classical ballet and a bit of Bharatanatyam, but I longed for expressive art with words. In dance, emotions are conveyed through mudras, but if someone doesn't know their meaning, the emotion may not reach them. On stage, in the theatre, emotions get words, and communication becomes direct.

That's how I began theatre training and later got admission into RADA, London, where I studied theatre, musical theatre, and film. Eventually, I returned to India, determined to work in cinema with seriousness.

ETV Bharat: How did you land your first film, Birbal Trilogy?

Rukmini: Through auditions. At the time, I was also dabbling in modelling. I told a coordinator that I was interested in acting, and that's how the opportunity came. When I was selected, I felt joy and nervousness all at once. I felt like I had taken the first step on the path I was searching for.

Since childhood, I had always been drawn to the arts. People used to tell me I was good at it. Once, someone told me, "You were born for this," and that stayed with me. I was average at academics, but acting felt like my true calling.

ETV Bharat: How did you get Kantara: Chapter 1?

Rukmini: Because of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A and Side B. Those films brought me immense love and recognition, even in Mumbai's film circles. I remember Konkona Sen Sharma and Karan Johar discussing the film during a roundtable. The producer and lead of that film, Rakshit Shetty, is a close friend of Rishab sir. He had attended the premiere, and apparently, my name came up there.

I found out a year later that I had been finalised for Kantara that very day!

ETV Bharat: How much of the work on Kantara is completed?

Rukmini: Almost finished. Just a few days of patchwork are remaining, after which my dubbing will begin. Honestly, the process has been exhilarating. Whatever glimpses I've seen so far are breathtaking.

The entire team is thrilled that we get to showcase the culture and traditions of the coastal region again. In the first film, people are deeply connected with the divine culture and the story around it. India is full of diverse cultures, but portraying the coastal lifestyle and faith is a new experience. This time, we've gone even deeper.

Although I am from Karnataka, the coastal culture was new to me too. That's why this film has been an educational as well as a spiritual journey for me.

ETV Bharat: What was it like working with Rishab Shetty?

Rukmini: Incredible! He is making the film on such a grand scale. He's directing and acting in it, too. His dedication is remarkable. When the audience watches the film, they'll see how inspiring his work truly is.

He took great care of me, guiding me whenever needed. He never let me feel the gap between an experienced actor and a newcomer.

ETV Bharat: Do you feel pressure doing a sequel?

Rukmini: Definitely, there's a lot of pressure. But luckily, the same team from the first film is back with us. They don't care about outside noise and have one focus: "Work comes first."

We were shooting in Kundapur, about three hours from Mangaluru. The Bengaluru film industry's influence wasn't there. The locals were very simple. They would casually say, "Oh, you're shooting Kantara? Okay, carry on," and go about their lives.

Rishab sir, on the other hand, was relentless in getting the best shots. But he never pressured us. Instead, I even got to do action scenes, which was thrilling for me.

ETV Bharat: How did you feel performing sword-fighting action scenes?

Rukmini: Amazing! We used real-like weapons, only not sharp. Since I'm not that strong, it was still an overwhelming experience. I learned so much. Usually, heroines are confined to the pretty-face stereotype, but here I got to do real action. It was empowering.

I'm sure the audience will enjoy watching it, because for me, it's an experience I'll never forget.

ETV Bharat: Your Tamil film Ace with Vijay Sethupathi was well-received. How was that experience?

Rukmini: Truly unforgettable! He is a genuine, grounded, and immensely talented actor. Ace was my first Tamil film. I didn't dub my lines, but during the shoot, he helped me a lot.

His style of working is unique. He doesn't restrict himself to the script but spontaneously adds depth while performing. That makes the dialogue come alive. At times, I would get confused, especially since Tamil was new to me, but he guided me through, and every scene turned out beautifully. That was a big lesson for me.

ETV Bharat: In Ace, your character's name changed to Rukku. Why?

Rukmini: Yes, that was the director's decision. The film revolves around money, so my character was originally named Lakshmi, since she was always chasing wealth. It suited the story's theme. But the director really liked my real name, Rukmini. So, he slightly modified it with a Tamil touch, and it became Rukku.

ETV Bharat: What was your mother's reaction when you chose cinema as a career?

Rukmini: She supported me, but was also worried. Our family background was the army and classical dance; we had no connection to films. Naturally, she had concerns.

The film industry is tough, with a higher chance of failure. Plus, I was very young. Still, my mother always stood by me. She managed my younger sister's studies, her own institute's work, and my dreams single-handedly. My grandparents also supported me, sometimes even accompanying me to film sets. Truly, I've always had a strong family backing me.

ETV Bharat: Growing up in an army family, how was it different from a civilian upbringing?

Rukmini: Very different. The biggest difference is constant relocation. Before seventh grade, I had already changed 7-8 schools due to my father's transfers. New friends, new environments - you learn to adapt quickly.

Sometimes we lived in large bungalows with gardens, other times in tiny flats. Adaptability became second nature. That's why many army kids excel in the film industry - they're used to handling change. Discipline is also an inseparable part of our upbringing.

ETV Bharat: Tell us about your father.

Rukmini: In 2007, during an anti-infiltration operation in Kashmir's Uri district, my father was martyred while countering terrorists.

Today, many films have been made about that region, but such real-life stories have always existed there. My father and his unit retaliated directly during an encounter, and he was shot. He became a martyr and was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, becoming the first recipient from Karnataka.

In 2008, my mother, sister, and I went to Delhi for Republic Day, where my mother received the Ashoka Chakra on behalf of the President. Soon after, she founded an NGO called Veer Rathna. Initially, it worked to provide scholarships for the children of martyrs. She started it just three months after my father's passing.

ETV Bharat: You work in multiple languages. How many do you know?

Rukmini: I'm fluent in three: Kannada, Hindi, and English. I can read, write, and speak them. I also fully understand Tamil and Telugu. I can read and speak them, but I'm not as comfortable writing in them.

ETV Bharat: How do you handle fame?

Rukmini: Honestly, I'm still learning. But gradually, I'm getting used to it. Southern audiences are very sweet. They approach me lovingly, ask for photos, and share their thoughts about my films.

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello was my first big emotional film. It touched people's hearts. Many shared their own heartbreak stories with me, saying the film reminded them of their past. Listening to that was very moving.

As an actor, the greatest reward is when your work touches someone's soul. Thankfully, people have always treated me with respect and warmth.

ETV Bharat: When will we see you in Bollywood?

Rukmini: For now, I'm keeping quiet about that. When the right time comes, I'll speak. I can't reveal anything yet, but I hope good opportunities will come soon.