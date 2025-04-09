Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

By Paromit Kamila

The Indian Idol 15 trophy was rightfully earned by West Bengal's daughter, Manasi Ghosh, in a grand finale held on April 6, 2025. Fresh off her win in Season 15 of the iconic reality show, Manasi sat down for an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat, reflecting on her musical journey, the emotional weight of victory, and what lies ahead.

Manasi began singing at the tender age of four, seated beside a harmonium, humming tunes. She recalls, "My parents enrolled me in a singing class like most Bengali families do. Her early mentors included Papiya Samaddar and Shivani Ma'am, and later, she received classical training under Saurav Ghoshal and Acharya Jayant Ghosh. At present, she is a student of Seemant Sarkar (Jojo Da), son of Jayant Sarkar, while continuing as a student of Lalit Kala.

Her decision to pursue music as a profession came during her school years. "In class nine or ten, I realised singing was not just a hobby, it was my calling. I was born for music," Manasi says with quiet conviction.

Victory That Still Feels Surreal

Though she now holds the Indian Idol 15 trophy, Manasi admits the moment did not quite register immediately. "When my name was announced, I was in shock. I couldn't believe it. But when I returned home to Kolkata and saw the overwhelming love from everyone, that's when it hit me."

Celebrations erupted across her locality in Nimta when she returned with the trophy. Her parents, thrilled beyond words, orchestrated a surprise welcome with a jeep procession, music, and dancing neighbours. "It was magical," Manasi shares. "But the best part? My mother's mutton kasha. No dish in the world compares," she added.

Singing with Shaan and a Bollywood Breakthrough

Even before clinching the Indian Idol title, Manasi had already made her debut in Bollywood. Thanks to a special challenge on the show judged by Lalit Pandit of the legendary Jatin-Lalit duo, Manasi earned a chance to record a song alongside singer Shaan.

"I didn't expect it," she says, adding, "After I performed, Lalit sir announced my name. I was stunned." The song, title track of the upcoming film Mannu Kya Karega directed by Sanjay Tripathi, was recorded the very next day, with Lalit Pandit personally supervising the session. "He guided me, corrected me, and encouraged me. I learned so much from that single recording," she says.

"Reality Shows Aren't Scripted"

Manasi also addressed a question that frequently shadows reality shows: are they scripted? Her answer was firm and transparent. "Absolutely not. Nothing about Indian Idol felt scripted. Judges didn't read from scripts, we never knew the results in advance. We sang in one take, no retakes, no edits. If we made a mistake, it aired that way," she clarified.

Referring to controversies, including a viral image of Hema Malini with a cue card, she explains, "She was there for a Holi special and the card just had pointers about Mathura. People misunderstood. Planning is necessary, yes but scripting outcomes? Never."

Mentored by Music's Finest

Reflecting on her interactions with the judges, Manasi beams. "Vishal sir is technical and straightforward. He says it like it is. Shreya ma'am picks up the smallest details. And Badshah sir? He understood the soul of every performance. He told me singing isn't just about perfection; it's about feeling," she quips.

Looking Ahead: A Bengali Single, Bollywood Dreams, and Collaborations

Manasi is already working on her next steps. "I'm releasing a Bengali single soon. I composed it myself. It's very close to my heart." She also dreams of working with stalwarts like A.R. Rahman, Amit Trivedi, Vishal Dadlani, Pritam, and in Bengali music, Anupam Roy. And about Badshah, "He told me on finale day that he wants to collaborate. I'm hoping that happens soon," she says, fingers crossed.

More Than Music

When not singing, Manasi enjoys cooking, gardening, and sketching. She listens to a wide range of music, from Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi to Shakira and Doja Cat. "I enjoy songs that make me feel deeply. That's the only genre I believe in," she said.