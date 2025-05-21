Geeta Doshi On A Doll Made Up Of Clay At Cannes 2025, Zero-Budget Films, And Why Women Find More Space In Indie Films - Exclusive

In a world obsessed with commercial cinema, actor Geeta Doshi stands tall as a passionate voice for independent films. Her recent short film, A Doll Made Up of Clay, has been officially selected for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the La Cinef section, which is a prestigious segment for student-made films. It is a moment of pride not only for Doshi but for Indian independent cinema as a whole.

ETV Bharat spoke exclusively with Geeta about her journey into acting, the reality of working on a zero-budget film, the deep meaning behind her latest work, and her honest thoughts on how mainstream films portray female characters.

A New Chapter After the Lockdown

"I made the decision to act only after the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020," Geeta begins. Before that, she was already working in the film industry, but behind the camera - in production. The transition wasn't overnight. She joined theater to explore her interest in acting, and from there, her journey truly began.

Geeta admits that age played a role in how she approached acting. "I was older than many starting actresses. But the roles I've received so far have been meaningful." She believes it's never too late to pursue something you love.

Actor Geeta Doshi (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The Deep Pull Toward Art and Independent Cinema

Since childhood, Geeta has been drawn to the world of art. She was an avid painter, and that love for visuals eventually led her to acting. "It didn't happen all of a sudden. My love for art shaped everything. Even when I chose to act, I was more interested in independent films than mainstream ones." She has acted in both types of films. But she insists, "Art films are closest to my heart."

Scene from A Doll Made Up Of Clay (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The Cannes Call: A Dream Come True

When asked about how it felt to be selected for Cannes, she answers laughing, "When my producer told me, I didn't believe it. I kept reading the message over and over. When I realised it was real, I was overwhelmed." A Doll Made Up of Clay is being screened at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21st. "It's a big moment in my life," Geeta says emotionally, adding, "Our whole team is there. We made this with nothing but love."

A Zero-Budget, International Film

The short film was made at Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata. The team included students from India, Ethiopia, and Nigeria. "We had zero budget. No fancy equipment or sets. Just passion," Geeta explains. Despite having no money, the film was shot in just four days, with sync sound, a technique where audio is recorded live on set, adding realism and complexity.

Actor Geeta Doshi (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The director is from Ethiopia, and the lead actor is from Nigeria. Geeta reveals, "They barely spoke English. I couldn't speak their language either. But the language of cinema helped us connect. We managed to understand each other through emotions and expressions."

A Story Beyond Borders

The plot centers around a Nigerian man who sells his father's land to come to India and pursue football. He gets injured and is unable to play. He can't return home either. Stuck between dreams and despair, he tries to reconnect with his roots through a doll made of clay.

"This isn't just about migration," Geeta explains. "It's about loss, healing, and identity. It touches on cultural beliefs, emotional resilience, and the psychological toll of failure," she adds.

Actor Geeta Doshi in A Doll Made Up Of Clay (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Interestingly, she adds that many African players come to Kolkata to play football, so the story is rooted in a real, lived experience.

The clay doll, a symbol from both African and Indian traditions, forms the emotional heart of the film. "In Gujarat, where I was born, people also make dolls of clay. So, there is a shared cultural element that connects the story," she says.

Why Independent Films Empower Female Roles

When asked about her views on women's roles in commercial versus independent cinema, Geeta doesn't hesitate. "There is less space for women in commercial films. Even if they appear a lot, the roles often lack depth. In indie films, even a small role can be powerful." She continues, "In this film, I don't have many scenes. But the impact of my character is strong. That is the kind of space women deserve."

Actor Geeta Doshi (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Satyajit Ray's Influence and the Power of Simplicity

Geeta names Satyajit Ray as one of her biggest inspirations. "His work was 20 years ahead of its time. The simplicity and depth in his stories are unmatched," she says. She could see Ray's influence in the film's director, Kokob Gebrehaweria, and that's what convinced her to take the role.

Independent Film Needs Government Support

Geeta believes many talented young filmmakers are being left behind. "Commercial cinema needs high investment and has to ensure profit. That is why only certain stories get made." She adds, "Indie films have lower costs but uncertain returns. The government should support such projects. Without that push, we cannot expect to reach the global heights that legends like Satyajit Ray once did."

Shooting of A Doll Made Up Of Clay (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Theater vs. Cinema: Different Mediums, Same Roots

As a trained theatre artist, Geeta knows the value of stage work. "In theatre, your voice must reach the last seat. Every expression must be loud and clear." Film, on the other hand, allows subtlety. "In movies, the camera captures even the smallest movement - your eyes, your fingers. It's more detailed."

She adds that the foundation of good acting is the same in both: emotion, honesty, and awareness. "I always say this in my acting classes too: learn from theatre if you want to master the screen."

Social media post of actor Geeta Doshi (Photo: Instagram)

On Migration and Culture: A Powerful Final Thought

When asked about the deeper cultural crisis the film explores, Geeta pauses before answering: "We are all divided by language, religion, and culture. But when you're in trouble, none of that matters. You don't ask someone's religion before asking for help." She believes these divisions are learned not natural. "We are taught to separate, but at our core, we are all human. This film reminds us of that," she quips.