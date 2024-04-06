Excitement Peaks as Fardeen Khan Makes Noteworthy Comeback in Heeramandi - See Poster

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan is poised to make a noteworthy comeback with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project, titled Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. On Saturday, Netflix unveiled a first-look poster of Fardeen, who will portray the role of Wali Mohammed in this period drama series, set against the backdrop of the courtesans of Lahore and life within the red-light district of undivided India.

In this first look, Fardeen appears in a fresh avatar, adorned in period attire and wearing a moustache. The caption of the post read, "Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart's desire with his royal responsibilities. Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed! Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is coming on 1st May, only on Netflix! (sic)"

Following a gap of 14 years, Fardeen's return with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has reignited fervour among his ardent supporters, eagerly anticipating his reentry into the cinematic landscape. Enthusiastic reactions from fans expressing their anticipation and admiration for his return have flooded social media platforms, underscoring the immense excitement surrounding his comeback.

A fan wrote, "Most awaited comeback !!!" Another commented, "The wait was definitely worth it! Welcome back my rockstar after decades- you're gonna smash it!! The most handsome and charismatic man we have! CRUSH..." A netizen wrote, "This is the biggest surprise ever."

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal. Said to be an epic tale intertwining themes of love, power, vengeance, and freedom, this project has been a longstanding passion endeavour for veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prerna Singh, and concept by Moin Beg, Heeramandi is slated to premiere on Netflix on May 1, promising a mesmerising visual saga for viewers to behold.