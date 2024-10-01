'Ever Seen A Lion Become A GOAT?': Netflix Confirms Thalapathy Vijay Starrer The Greatest Of All Time's OTT Release Date

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film, The Greatest of All Time, also known as GOAT, is ready to make its debut on Netflix. The streaming giant officially announced the release date as October 3, 2023.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest of All Time will be available for streaming in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Fans had been eagerly speculating whether an extended version of the film would be released on the platform. However, the recent poster reveals that the theatrical version will be featured on Netflix.

Netflix India South shared this exciting news on their official X page, showcasing a new poster along with the announcement: "Ever seen a lion become a G.O.A.T?! Thalapathy Vijay's The G.O.A.T- The Greatest of All Time is coming to Netflix on 3 October in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi (sic)." The film originally hit theatres on September 5.

After completing 25 successful days in theatres, GOAT has made a remarkable impact, grossing over Rs 400 crore worldwide. It has been hailed as a blockbuster and continues to draw audiences in select theatres across Tamil Nadu.

On September 29, director Venkat Prabhu commemorated this milestone by sharing a heartfelt video. He expressed his gratitude, stating, "God is kind!!! Thanks to each and everyone of you who made our #GOAT #TheGreatestOfAllTime a Mega BLOCKBUSTER (sic)."

The film is an action thriller featuring Vijay in dual roles, supported by a talented cast that includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, and Yugendran, among others. Produced on a grand scale by AGS Entertainment, the film’s music was composed by the renowned Yuvan Shankar Raja.