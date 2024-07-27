ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Even If I Get A Small Part...': Triptii Dimri Looks Beyond Bollywood, Plans To Venture Into Hollywood

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

Actor Triptii Dimri spoke about her ambitions to break into Hollywood. She is reportedly seeking an agent to help her find opportunities, including minor roles, to advance her career and appreciates the unique acting methods in Western cinema.

Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Bad Newz, opened up about her ambitions to venture into Hollywood. The 30-year-old actor is reportedly on the lookout for an agent who can help her navigate opportunities in Western cinema. She remains open to accepting minor roles that could potentially serve as a stepping stone in her career progression.

In an interview with a magazine, Triptii shared her aspirations for starting to audition for Western films and highlighted her admiration for the unique methods utilised by actors in those industries. She stated, "Even if I get a small part somewhere, I think it will be really helpful because I love the way actors work there."

Speaking of Triptii's upcoming projects, she will soon light up the silver screen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the latest instalment of the horror-comedy franchise, where she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. Additionally, she is cast in Dhadak 2, starring alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. This film, which is backed by Dharma Productions and directed by Shazia Iqbal, has been officially announced and is slated for release on November 22, 2024. She also has other projects, including Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video and Animal Park, adding to her growing list of endeavours.

