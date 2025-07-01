'Even If I clarify...': Abhishek Bachchan Speaks Out On Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has finally reacted to the rumors about a 'rift' in his marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a recent interview with a newswire while promoting his new movie Kaalidhar Laapata, Abhishek spoke about the constant speculation and gossip and trolling, and how all of it affects him and his family.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married since 2007 and are parents to their 13-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Over the past year, there have been numerous reports in the media hinting at possible marital discord and even separation between the star couple. However, both remained silent, until now.

"Earlier, things said about me didn't affect me," Abhishek said, adding, "But today, I have a family, and it's very upsetting. Even if I clarify something, people twist it. Because negative news sells." Abhishek went on to say that he's no longer concerned about what the public thinks of him, but he's upset about how such rumours affect his loved ones. "You're not me. You don't live my life. You're not answerable to the people that I'm answerable to," he added.

He also pointed out that trolling has become a "fad" in today's digital age. Sharing an incident involving a nasty social media comment, he said his close friend and actor Sikandar Kher was so angered by the remark that he publicly posted Abhishek's home address, daring the troll to repeat their words in person. "It's easy to hide behind a screen and write hurtful things. But even the strongest person feels the impact. If someone has the guts to say it to my face, I'll respect that," Abhishek said.

Despite the negativity, Abhishek maintained that he does not let online rumours define his truth. Instead, he believes those spreading lies have to answer to their own conscience. On the professional front, Abhishek is set to star in Kaalidhar Laapata, which will premiere on ZEE5 on July 4. The film also stars Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela, and is directed by Madhumita.