'Even Anushka Won't Recognise Him': Virat Kohli’s Uncanny Resemblance to Turkish Actor Sparks Internet Frenzy

Hyderabad: Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has been the talk of the town lately, not just for his performances in IPL 2025 but now for a totally different reason. Netizens recently found his TV debut on a popular Turkish series. Surprised? Here is the truth behind it.

A Reddit went viral, highlighting the uncanny similarities between Kohli and Turkish actor Cavit Cetin Guner, who portrays Dogan Bey in the popular historical drama Dirilis: Ertugrul. A Reddit user posted a screenshot from the show featuring Cavit Cetin Guner with the caption- "Anushka Sharma's husband TV show debut." Multiple responses followed, with fans making jokes about nepotism in entertainment and whether or not it was Kohli.

The similarity between the two - actor and cricketer - was too obvious to netizens. One person wrote on Reddit, "The first time I saw Dogan Bey in Ertugrul, I was like, 'what's Kohli doing in a Turkish series,' the resemblance is scary!" A few followers raised the level of humour by mentioning Kohli's wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. Referring to her acting career, one quipped: "Nepotism getting out of hand."

Another social media user added, "What's even funnier is Anushka still won't recognise him… because of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi." The post went viral and it received thousands of upvotes and comments. Memes comparing Kohli and Cavit Cetin Guner went viral on social media.

Talking about Dirilis: Ertugrul, the Turkish historical drama, which translates to Resurrection: Ertugrul. It aired between 2014-2019 with five successful seasons. The series presented to the audience the story of Ertugrul Bey, the father of Osman I, founder of the Ottoman Empire and was led by Engin Altan Düzyatan. The TV series became an international success, even in India, where it has many fans. Cavit has a successful career in acting in Turkey, but now he is receiving much interest from across the border from India for his resemblance to Virat Kohli.

While Kohli has not made a full-fledged acting debut, he remains in the limelight for his ads and cricket achievements. He has played a key role in leading Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with an impressive knock of 59 runs from 36 balls in IPL 2025.