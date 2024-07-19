ETV Bharat / entertainment

ETV Win's Telugu Web Series #90s: A Middle Class Biopic Surpasses Kota Factory And Panchayat

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 13 hours ago

The Telugu web series #90s - A Middle Class Biopic has become the most-watched Telugu series on ETV Win in the first half of the year. The series is praised for its nostalgic portrayal of 1990s middle-class life and strong performances.

ETV Win's Telugu Web Series #90s: A Middle Class Biopic Surpasses Kota Factory And Panchayat
Telugu Web Series #90s: A Middle Class Biopic (Photo: YouTube/Series Poster)

Hyderabad: The Telugu web series #90s - A Middle Class Biopic has achieved a remarkable milestone on the popular OTT platform ETV Win, becoming the most-watched Telugu series by audiences across India in the first half of this year. Directed by Aditya Haasan and bankrolled by Naveen Medaram, the series has garnered widespread acclaim for its engaging storyline and stellar performances.

According to the latest Ormax survey, #90s - A Middle Class Biopic has surpassed notable projects like Kota Factory, Panchayat, and Nag Ashwin's animated series B&B: Bujji & Bhairava to secure this distinction. The series has received an Ormax Power Rating (OPR) of 83, reflecting its strong appeal and viewer engagement

"We are delighted with the overwhelming response to #90s - A Middle Class Biopic. Our OTT platform ETV Win promotes new ideas. We are preparing to release one series and one movie by new directors every month. We aim to provide content that the whole family can watch together while reminiscing the deep-rooted Telugu culture and traditions. Thanks to everyone who contributed to this success. As a continuation of this series, we will bring two and three parts to you in the next year," said ETV Network CEO K Bapinidu in a statement.

Starring Shivaji, Vasuki Anand, Rohan, Vasanthika, Snehal Kamath and Mouli in pivotal roles, the series delves into nostalgic themes of middle-class life in the 1990s, resonating deeply with audiences for its authentic portrayal and relatable content.

READ MORE

  1. Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 35th Birthday On Daldal Set, 'Sweetest Surprise' Leaves Her In Tears
  2. Rakshit Shetty's Ekam Fails to Find Takers on OTT, Kannada Filmmakers React
  3. When Gulshan Devaiah Thought He Could Never Have Conversation with Anurag Kashyap - Watch

Hyderabad: The Telugu web series #90s - A Middle Class Biopic has achieved a remarkable milestone on the popular OTT platform ETV Win, becoming the most-watched Telugu series by audiences across India in the first half of this year. Directed by Aditya Haasan and bankrolled by Naveen Medaram, the series has garnered widespread acclaim for its engaging storyline and stellar performances.

According to the latest Ormax survey, #90s - A Middle Class Biopic has surpassed notable projects like Kota Factory, Panchayat, and Nag Ashwin's animated series B&B: Bujji & Bhairava to secure this distinction. The series has received an Ormax Power Rating (OPR) of 83, reflecting its strong appeal and viewer engagement

"We are delighted with the overwhelming response to #90s - A Middle Class Biopic. Our OTT platform ETV Win promotes new ideas. We are preparing to release one series and one movie by new directors every month. We aim to provide content that the whole family can watch together while reminiscing the deep-rooted Telugu culture and traditions. Thanks to everyone who contributed to this success. As a continuation of this series, we will bring two and three parts to you in the next year," said ETV Network CEO K Bapinidu in a statement.

Starring Shivaji, Vasuki Anand, Rohan, Vasanthika, Snehal Kamath and Mouli in pivotal roles, the series delves into nostalgic themes of middle-class life in the 1990s, resonating deeply with audiences for its authentic portrayal and relatable content.

READ MORE

  1. Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 35th Birthday On Daldal Set, 'Sweetest Surprise' Leaves Her In Tears
  2. Rakshit Shetty's Ekam Fails to Find Takers on OTT, Kannada Filmmakers React
  3. When Gulshan Devaiah Thought He Could Never Have Conversation with Anurag Kashyap - Watch

TAGGED:

MOST WATCHED TELUGU WEB SERIES 90STELUGU WEB SERIES 90S MIDDLE CLASS90S A MIDDLE CLASS BIOPIC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.