ETV Win's Telugu Web Series #90s: A Middle Class Biopic Surpasses Kota Factory And Panchayat

Hyderabad: The Telugu web series #90s - A Middle Class Biopic has achieved a remarkable milestone on the popular OTT platform ETV Win, becoming the most-watched Telugu series by audiences across India in the first half of this year. Directed by Aditya Haasan and bankrolled by Naveen Medaram, the series has garnered widespread acclaim for its engaging storyline and stellar performances.

According to the latest Ormax survey, #90s - A Middle Class Biopic has surpassed notable projects like Kota Factory, Panchayat, and Nag Ashwin's animated series B&B: Bujji & Bhairava to secure this distinction. The series has received an Ormax Power Rating (OPR) of 83, reflecting its strong appeal and viewer engagement

"We are delighted with the overwhelming response to #90s - A Middle Class Biopic. Our OTT platform ETV Win promotes new ideas. We are preparing to release one series and one movie by new directors every month. We aim to provide content that the whole family can watch together while reminiscing the deep-rooted Telugu culture and traditions. Thanks to everyone who contributed to this success. As a continuation of this series, we will bring two and three parts to you in the next year," said ETV Network CEO K Bapinidu in a statement.

Starring Shivaji, Vasuki Anand, Rohan, Vasanthika, Snehal Kamath and Mouli in pivotal roles, the series delves into nostalgic themes of middle-class life in the 1990s, resonating deeply with audiences for its authentic portrayal and relatable content.