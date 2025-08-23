ETV Bharat / entertainment

ETV Turns 30: Tollywood Stars Pay Tribute To Sri Ramoji Rao, Laud Channel's Glorious Journey

Megastar Chiranjeevi, along with Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron and other dignitaries, lighting the lamp at the start of the event ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Ramoji Film City (RFC) here witnessed a night of nostalgia, star power and dazzling celebrations on Friday evening as Eenadu Television (ETV) marked 30 years of its glorious journey with a grand event, where Tollywood celebrities and senior employees of the television channel paid tributes to its founder and businessman-media tycoon late Sri Ramoji Rao.

The 'ETV @ 30' was indeed a star-studded event, graced by Megastar Chiranjeevi, actress Keerthy Suresh, and prominent personalities including directors Kodandarami Reddy, B Gopal, Boyapati Srinu, actors Murali Mohan, Brahmanandam, Ali, and producers D Suresh Babu, Shyam Prasad Reddy, S Gopal Reddy, Gemini Kiran, KL Narayana among others.

Keerthy unveiled ETV's 30-year memento, and film celebrities later presented awards to actors and technicians who have contributed to ETV's legacy over the past three decades.

Keerthy Suresh unveils the ETV 30-year memento during the event (ETV Bharat)

Experts and staff from 24 different disciplines who have been associated with ETV since its inception fondly recalled their journey, saying, "This is our channel." Heaping praises, they expressed, ETV started as "Your TV" and gradually grew into "Our TV - Our Strength".

Director K Raghavendra Rao said, "My association with Ramoji Rao is a 30-year spiritual journey. If I can feed 300-400 people with my serials, imagine how many people have been provided employment or work by Ramoji Rao through ETV? There are lakhs."

Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani said he is forever indebted to Ramoji Rao for giving him a new birth as a music director.

From left - Actor Ali, Ramoji Rao's grandson Sujay, ETV CEO Bapineedu, Ramoji Group CMD CH.Kiron, Actor Chiranjeevi, Director Raghavendra Rao, Margadarsi Chitfund MD CH. Shailaja Kiron, Ramoji Rao's granddaughter Divija, Producer and Actor Murali Mohan, RFC MD Vijayeshwari, Producer Gemini Kiran. (ETV Bharat)

"Thanks to Jabardasth, even children recognise me. ETV's 30 years is just the beginning," said actress Khushboo.

Recalling one of his memorable conversations with Ramoji Rao, producer D Suresh Babu said, "Ramoji Rao had told me the entire industry would move to Hyderabad once he built a studio. That lesson of perseverance remains with me."

Megastar Chiranjeevi Honoured