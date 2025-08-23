ETV Turns 30: Tollywood Stars Pay Tribute To Sri Ramoji Rao, Laud Channel's Glorious Journey

Hyderabad: The Ramoji Film City (RFC) here witnessed a night of nostalgia, star power and dazzling celebrations on Friday evening as Eenadu Television (ETV) marked 30 years of its glorious journey with a grand event, where Tollywood celebrities and senior employees of the television channel paid tributes to its founder and businessman-media tycoon late Sri Ramoji Rao.
The 'ETV @ 30' was indeed a star-studded event, graced by Megastar Chiranjeevi, actress Keerthy Suresh, and prominent personalities including directors Kodandarami Reddy, B Gopal, Boyapati Srinu, actors Murali Mohan, Brahmanandam, Ali, and producers D Suresh Babu, Shyam Prasad Reddy, S Gopal Reddy, Gemini Kiran, KL Narayana among others.
Keerthy unveiled ETV's 30-year memento, and film celebrities later presented awards to actors and technicians who have contributed to ETV's legacy over the past three decades.
Experts and staff from 24 different disciplines who have been associated with ETV since its inception fondly recalled their journey, saying, "This is our channel." Heaping praises, they expressed, ETV started as "Your TV" and gradually grew into "Our TV - Our Strength".
Director K Raghavendra Rao said, "My association with Ramoji Rao is a 30-year spiritual journey. If I can feed 300-400 people with my serials, imagine how many people have been provided employment or work by Ramoji Rao through ETV? There are lakhs."
Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani said he is forever indebted to Ramoji Rao for giving him a new birth as a music director.
"Thanks to Jabardasth, even children recognise me. ETV's 30 years is just the beginning," said actress Khushboo.
Recalling one of his memorable conversations with Ramoji Rao, producer D Suresh Babu said, "Ramoji Rao had told me the entire industry would move to Hyderabad once he built a studio. That lesson of perseverance remains with me."
Megastar Chiranjeevi Honoured
Veteran actor Chiranjeevi was felicitated by Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron, in recognition of his contributions to cinema and social service. An emotional Chiranjeevi recalled his long association with Ramoji Rao and said, "I had come as chief guest for ETV's opening, its first anniversary, and the 20th year celebrations. During the 25th anniversary, as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were in force, a cake was sent to my home, which I cut with immense joy. That is true love."
"Ramoji Rao has always inspired me. From Eenadu to Margadarsi, from ETV to Ramoji Film City, he has created history. His name would remain eternal," the actor said.
Comedy king Brahmanandam said, "Ramoji Rao is a God at work. Ramoji Film City is a dream turned into reality."
Keerthy Suresh hailed Ramoji Rao as a guide to the Telugu tradition. "ETV, Our TV, Your TV… all this reflects that legacy," she said.
Producer Shyam Reddy shared what Ramoji Rao had once said about his employees. "Once I asked Ramoji Rao if his discipline and rules would continue after him. He said with confidence, 'my family, my 40,000 employees, will carry it forward'. Hats off," Reddy said.
The celebrations during 'ETV @ 30' were marked by grand performances by cine celebrities and musicians.
'ETV Yantham' song composed by Keeravani, and penned by Chaitanya Prasad, was sung by 50 young singers led by Kalpana. Musical tributes by singers Chitra, Sunitha, SP Sailaja, SP Charan, featuring melodies from Usha Kiran Movies classics, made the evening soulful. A 50-violinist orchestra and a veena ensemble enthralled the audience. Singer Sunitha performed songs penned by Suman, the creative force behind many of ETV's iconic tele-serials.
Later, a devotional dance on Lord Vinayaka was performed by the Golden Girls team, which was followed by a patriotic theme song on 'Operation Sindoor' that evoked national pride. Jabardasth troupe's comedy skit with Sudheer, Adi and Ramprasad filled the hall with laughter. Following this, Keeravani's team paid musical tribute to Ghantasala and SP Balasubrahmanyam.
The evening turned electrifying when a dance medley on Chiranjeevi's hit songs was performed by actress Regina and choreographer Vijayan Binny Master. Later, Khushboo and Faria invited Chiranjeevi onto the stage where he performed funny steps, leaving the audience in splits.
About Eenadu Television (ETV)
Established in 1995, the Eenadu Television network has been a pioneer in regional television space with a host of exclusive satellite language channels like ETV Telugu, ETV Bangla, ETV Marathi, ETV Kannada, ETV Urdu, ETV Gujarati, ETV Odia, ETV Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, ETV Rajasthan, ETV Bihar/Jharkhand and ETV UP/Uttarakhand.
ETV Network now has a bouquet of seven channels operating in Telugu -- ETV (General Entertainment) ETV Andhra Pradesh and ETV Telangana (News & Infotainment) and the niche channels like ETV Plus - dedicated to comedy genre, ETV Life with rich content on health and well-being, ETV Abhiruchi - the food and cookery channel; and ETV Cinema - Telugu cinema and entertainment channel.
