ETV Bharat Exclusive: Vipin Mohan Reveals Mohanlal Made Him Cry the Most. Here’s Why

Hyderabad: In a candid and heartfelt conversation with ETV Bharat, Vipin Mohan, the renowned cinematographer and director, shared his extensive career journey, his association with iconic Malayalam films, and unforgettable experiences from his life in cinema. With over 100 films to his credit, including classics like Pattana Pravesham, Natodikkattu, Sandesham, Pingami, and Mayilpeelikkavu, Vipin Mohan has been a silent yet powerful force behind the camera, shaping the visual aesthetics of Malayalam cinema.

Vipin Mohan's journey into the world of cinema was not a dream he consciously pursued. He reflects on how life led him to this profession. "I never thought I would become a cinematographer. I got lost and found my way into cinema," he admits. His entry into the film industry happened serendipitously, through his close friendship with the legendary cameraman Madhu Ambat. It was Madhu, who, recognising Vipin's potential, invited him to Madras and later encouraged him to pursue cinematography, despite Vipin's initial lack of knowledge in the field.

Cinematographer Vipin Mohan (Photo: ETV Bharat)

"I did not know anything about the camera or cinema," says Vipin adding, "but Madhu Ambat taught me everything." His journey, which began with black-and-white films, reached a significant milestone with the 1979 film Njatati, where he worked as an independent cinematographer. The film's success and its role in shaping his career remain close to his heart. It was also on the sets of Njatati that Vipin met his wife, Kalamandalam Girija, an encounter that marked another turning point in his life.

Collaborations with Sathyan Anthikad

Vipin Mohan fondly remembers his collaborations with one of Malayalam cinema's most esteemed directors, Sathyan Anthikad. Their partnership led to the creation of numerous successful films such as Pattana Pravesham, Natodikkattu, Sandesham, and Pingami. Vipin describes Sathyan Anthikad as not just a director but also a close friend, with whom he shared a deep bond. He cherishes these moments, though he mentions that over time, their professional paths diverged. However, the memories of working together in these landmark films are etched in his mind.

The Challenges and Triumphs Behind the Camera

A standout moment in Vipin's illustrious career occurred during the filming of Pattabhishekam, where a particularly challenging elephant race scene was shot. During the shoot, a man fell among the racing elephants. By some divine intervention, the elephants did not trample him, and the crew had a narrow escape from what could have been a tragic incident.

Talking about the art, Vipin emphasises the importance of adapting the cinematography to fit the story rather than leaving a signature mark on each film. "I have never tried to put a signature. My approach is always to ensure that the visuals align with the essence of the story," he says.

Mohanlal: The Actor Who Made Him Cry

Perhaps one of the most touching revelations from Vipin Mohan's interview is his emotional connection with the performances of actor Mohanlal. Reflecting on the 1986 film TP Balagopalan MA, Vipin explains that the scene where Mohanlal's character, in a moment of despair, gives his last 50 rupees to his sister and walks down the stairs, moved him to tears. "Mohanlal's acting is very close to real life, and that is what makes his performances so powerful. He is the person who made me cry the most in my life," Vipin shares.

Career's Biggest Regret

Cinematographer Vipin Mohan (Photo: ETV Bharat)

While Mohan's contributions as a cinematographer have been immense, he admits that directing a film was one of the biggest mistakes of his career. His directorial debut, Pattanathil Sundaran, starring Dileep, came about due to his connection with the actor. Looking back, he now feels that his approach to direction was not necessary, though his friendship with Dileep remains unchanged.

Despite the challenges, Vipin's favourite film to work on is Mayilpeelikkavu, a film that pushed the boundaries of fantasy and visual storytelling in Malayalam cinema. "It was a dream project for any cinematographer," he reflects, emphasising the film's innovative colour patterns and its role in showing a new dimension of cinema to Malayalis.