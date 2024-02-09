ETV Bharat Exclusive: Biswajit Chatterjee Reveals How Nargis Agreed to Ritwik Ghatak's Documentary

Kolkata: How many of you film aficionados are in the know-how that Mother India Nargis featured in a documentary on the Bangladesh war of 1971 helmed by Ritwik Ghatak? Thank yesteryear superstar Biswajit Chatterjee for the news.

On Ritwik Ghatak's death anniversary on Thursday, Chatterjee shared how he persuaded Nargis to appear in the documentary 'Durbar Gati Padma'. Talking to ETV Bharat he said, "Ritwik da was born in Bangladesh. He got emotional on the radio when he heard of the 1971-72 atrocities in Bangladesh."

Nargis essayed the role of a Bengali mother in the documentary, set against the backdrop of the 1971-72 Bangladesh Liberation War. However, there is an interesting anecdote attached to it. Talking exclusively to ETV Bharat, actor Biswajit Chatterjee narrated how Nargis even after taking retirement from acting, obliged to act.

He further added: "Ritwik da asked if I may make a documentary film because people should be aware of Bangladesh's helplessness. I was the producer. Ritwik da was the director. I completed the script in three days. I decided to cast Nargis as a Bengali mother."

However, according to Biswajit Chatterjee, Nargis was not willing to do this film initially. He informed ETV Bharat, "Nargis Bhabhi had formally retired from acting. When I asked her, she declined because she had called it a day. Then I told her about Bangladesh's tragic situation. I mentioned that Ritwik da is making the documentary."

As per him, Nargis' heart melted upon hearing Ritwik da's name. She held high regard for him. She was unable to resist his call as nobody could say no to Ritwik Ghatak. Then, Ghatak himself told the actress about the documentary and promised her that she would receive many people's blessings if she did it. Nargis eventually consented. However, she suggested that the filming take place at her house, because otherwise journalists would hamper the shoot. The shooting took place in her home's garden, as she requested.

"I don't need to say how great a director Ritwik Ghatak was. I learned so much from this man. He possessed an abundance of knowledge. He is a walking encyclopaedia. I used to call Ritwik a 'mad genius' because he was very eccentric and temperamental. His mood fluctuated from moment to moment. Life was quite hectic. Ritwik da once stayed at my house in Mumbai. If he had lived longer, he could have created many more classics," he said further.

"He was supposed to do the film Sansar Shimante. He wrote the script himself. Everything was finalised with Ritwik da, Madhabi Mukherjee, and Hemanta da. However, Ritwik was eventually replaced by Tarun Majumdar. Ritwik da never did another picture," Biswajit Chatterjee recalled.