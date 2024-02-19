Esha Deol Makes First Appearance after Divorce from Bharat Takhtani - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Esha Deol Makes First Appearance at Airport after Divorce from Bharat Takhtani - Watch

Celebrity couple Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation in a joint statement, after a decade-long marriage. Now, Esha has made her first public appearance at the airport since she parted ways.

Hyderabad: Bollywood's once-celebrated couple Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani surprised many as they announced their separation, concluding their ten-year marriage. The duo, who tied the knot in 2012, revealed their decision in a joint statement. Esha, in her first post-separation public appearance at the airport, engaged in a casual chat with the paparazzi.

After parting ways with Bharat Takhtani, Esha Deol made her appearance at the airport for the first time, donning a white tee paired with denim jeans, and a chic cap. The actor also interacted with the paparazzi and assured them of her well-being. In a joint statement to the press, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani confirmed their mutual and amicable decision to separate. They emphasised the importance of their two children's welfare during this transition.

In a video shared on YouTube from Esha's wedding, her younger sister Ahana shared the couple's dating history. She disclosed that their relationship began when Esha was in 9th grade and Bharat in 10th. Their initial romance ended shortly after Bharat's attempt to hold Esha's hand during a drive. Their paths crossed again a decade later, with Bharat seeking permission before taking Esha's hand, marking a fresh chapter in their relationship.

Esha, best known for her roles in films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, recently made her debut on the OTT platform in Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

READ MORE

  1. Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani End Their 11 Years of Marriage in Joint Statement? Deets Inside
  2. National Cinema Day: Sidharth Malhotra goes down memory lane, Esha Deol - Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 'logic aur magic ki duniya'
  3. This will continue: Esha Deol opens up about being compared to mom Hema Malini

TAGGED:

Esha DeolEsha Deol airport lookEsha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.