Esha Deol Makes First Appearance after Divorce from Bharat Takhtani - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood's once-celebrated couple Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani surprised many as they announced their separation, concluding their ten-year marriage. The duo, who tied the knot in 2012, revealed their decision in a joint statement. Esha, in her first post-separation public appearance at the airport, engaged in a casual chat with the paparazzi.

After parting ways with Bharat Takhtani, Esha Deol made her appearance at the airport for the first time, donning a white tee paired with denim jeans, and a chic cap. The actor also interacted with the paparazzi and assured them of her well-being. In a joint statement to the press, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani confirmed their mutual and amicable decision to separate. They emphasised the importance of their two children's welfare during this transition.

In a video shared on YouTube from Esha's wedding, her younger sister Ahana shared the couple's dating history. She disclosed that their relationship began when Esha was in 9th grade and Bharat in 10th. Their initial romance ended shortly after Bharat's attempt to hold Esha's hand during a drive. Their paths crossed again a decade later, with Bharat seeking permission before taking Esha's hand, marking a fresh chapter in their relationship.

Esha, best known for her roles in films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, recently made her debut on the OTT platform in Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.