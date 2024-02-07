Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani End Their 11 Years of Marriage in Joint Statement? Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Esha Deol, the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, is in the news for her divorce reports circulating online. She married businessman Bharat Takhtani after dating for a few years on June 29, 2012. Esha and Bharat held a private traditional wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. The couple have two daughters: Radhya and Miraya. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Esha and Bharat are reportedly splitting up after 11 years of marriage.

In a joint statement, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani informed a news portal that they have decided to part ways. They stated, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. The best interests and wellbeing of our two children are and will be our top priority as we navigate this transition in our life. We would appreciate it if our privacy was respected."

Bharat and Esha attended different schools before meeting at an inter-school tournament. Previously, in an interview, the actress opened up about her love story saying, "I was at Jamnabai Narsee School, and Bharat was at Learner's Academy in Bandra. That was one of the few schools in Bandra with good looking boys. We met at Cascade, an inter-school competition held by my school. The actress explained that she passed her phone number on a piece of tissue to him.

Esha recalled how she used to have braces and how much he loved her with them. She went on to say that talking was difficult back then, and that innocence and admiration were the dominant emotions in their relationship. Calling it lovely, Hema Malini's daughter revealed that they stayed in touch during college, but when she turned 18, her professional career really began, and they lost contact. Esha and Bharat reunited ten years later and got back in touch and the rest is history.

Talking about her film career, Esha has appeared in films such Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Hijack, and Pyare Mohan, among others. She made her OTT debut in Ajay Devgn's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness recently.