Era Of Echoes: Ladakh's Youth Curate First-Ever Professional Concert To Bring Back Forgotten Melodies

Leh, Ladakh: For the first time, a group of six young individuals aged between 25 and 33 have curated a live musical concert known as Era of Echoes in Ladakh. The event was envisioned as a tribute to the golden era of Ladakhi music, from 1990 to 2010 which they believe produced some of the finest compositions, lyrics, and vocals the region has ever seen.

According to the curators, Ladakh's music scene has seen a decline since then, and Era of Echoes was their attempt to honour the past and reignite the musical spirit of the region. With a professionally designed stage and a full house of music lovers, Era of Echoes was not just a concert but an effort to inspire change, give recognition to local artists, and create a new space for serious, soulful music in the region.

Stanzin Namgyal (Peter), a sound engineer and one of the curators of the show, says, "In the rest of the world, live musical events are held at a very professional and high level. But in Ladakh, we're still stuck at the 'rock show' stage, where many bands come, play, and sing, and the youth often associate such events with alcohol consumption. Music, as an art form, is dying in Ladakh because there is no profit in it, and people are gradually abandoning it. That's why we thought of creating a platform and organising a show through which our people can understand how professionally-run concerts are conducted outside Ladakh. Today, instead of progressing, our music has regressed. The era from 1990 to 2010 was truly a golden period for Ladakhi music, beautiful songs were created, but that era seems lost now".

"One of our ideas was also to make people understand what a thoughtfully curated music program should look like. We're not promoting folk music here, we are promoting contemporary Ladakhi music. Unfortunately, there are no government policies or incentives supporting contemporary music. All the workshops, schemes and promotions are focused solely on folk music, which most of our youth don't actively connect with. The younger generation listens to contemporary music, but we barely have anything substantial to offer them. Personally, I have never seen World Music Day being celebrated meaningfully in Ladakh and we wanted to change that," shares Stanzin Namgyal (Peter).

When asked why the event was organised on World Music Day, Stanzin Namgyal (Peter) explains, "They have written beautiful lyrics, songs that are now fading away. Gen Z doesn't know much about old Ladakhi songs; instead, they mostly listen to English music from reels and social media. They have no idea about the cassettes, tape recorders and the struggles that earlier musicians went through. We wanted to pay tribute to those lyricists, composers, and singers who left us with timeless masterpieces. The depth, meaning, and musicality of those songs were far ahead of what we're producing today. One of our goals was to help the younger generation hear and appreciate those songs. These days, there's hardly any originality. People just pick one or two lines from old songs and make mashups. Music as an art form is dying. Youth are not very interested in folk music, and when it comes to contemporary music, there's not much available to them".

Era of Echoes: Young Ladakhis Revive Lost Golden Age of Music

He continuous, "What's more worrying is the kind of music today's youth are drawn to, often aggressive and chaotic. It affects their behaviour too. There's a lack of platforms where they can listen to soulful, meaningful music. We believe that music reflects the nature of a person. That's why we felt a change was necessary and this initiative is our small step toward that change."

Tsewang Phuntsog, a singer from Ladakh who performed at Era of Echoes says, "Usually at concerts, people come for fun and not to actually listen to music. But when singers perform live, audiences get to hear their real, clear voice. This time we performed soft and meaningful songs. Today, only singers get recognition, while lyricists and composers are often forgotten. At Era of Echoes, we made it a point to invite and credit them before each performance so the audience knows who truly created the song. The real hard work lies with the composer and lyricist. Many singers today are leaning toward Nepali or Garhwali songs. Through Era of Echoes, we're trying to revive our old Ladakhi music. This platform is for genuine music lovers, where singers perform from the heart, knowing the audience is here to truly listen. Such spaces are important for artists."

Describing the stage design and concept, Stanzin Namgyal (Peter) says, "We took inspiration from professionally recorded live musical concerts since we don't have much firsthand experience with such events in Ladakh. Outside Ladakh, events like these are organised with budgets running into lakhs of rupees. In contrast, we managed to put this together with very limited resources and funds, yet, if you compare the two, you'll hardly notice any major difference in quality or presentation. What truly stood out for us was the audience, it included people from all age groups. That was very encouraging. They had come to genuinely enjoy the art of music, not just to have fun while drinking. That shift in attitude was something we really appreciated."



Stanzin Namgyal (Peter) shares, "We're planning to continue celebrating Era of Echoes every year on World Music Day. But beyond that, we believe the frequency of such events needs to increase, because consistency is what helps shift mindsets. If young people get into the habit of engaging with meaningful music, it can steer them away from negative influences. With community support, we aim to expand this initiative. We want to transform Era of Echoes into a platform for youth, perhaps a professionally organised musical reality show or talent hunt in Ladakh. Those who excel will earn the opportunity to perform on this stage. It has always been a dream for our team to create something like this. We also plan to explore other formats, like Hindi ghazal concerts, and take inspiration from the professionalism and quality those shows bring. The idea is to create a learning space for aspiring musicians and singers in Ladakh."

"The response has been encouraging, but sustained support is key. People often spend on food at events but overlook artists. Era of Echoes aims to change that, to give musicians the dignity, recognition, and professional platform they deserve. Our goal is to set a new standard and truly value talent in Ladakh," says Stanzin Namgyal.

Rigzin Angchuk (Achuk), videographer and one of the curators, shares, "While preparing for this event, we were initially short on ideas since it was our first time organising something of this scale. But in the end, it turned out to be a success, many people appreciated our efforts, and that really made us happy. We're now planning to start releasing the songs on YouTube from next week. We also received a lot of suggestions and feedback from the audience, and we're committed to incorporating those into the next season of the Era of Echoes concert."

Stanzin Namgyal (Peter) says, "We carefully selected some of the best artists in Ladakh, be it guitarists, singers, or musicians. Many musicians shared with us that earlier, they used to create music as a group of 8–10 people, collaborating and playing together. But that kind of physical interaction is rare these days. In the last 15 days leading up to the event, around 15–20 musicians came together and practiced and I witnessed real magic happen. That kind of energy and collaboration is missing today. Just giving them one platform where they can practice and perform together is, in itself, a huge step forward.We also realised that there are very few female singers in Ladakh, and those who do have the talent often struggle with stage fear."



Stanzin Namgyal (Peter) shares the broader vision behind Era of Echoes, "Our core concept was to bring professionalism into Ladakh's music scene, to inspire change, discourage alcoholism, provide a platform for singers and give artists the respect and value they truly deserve. One of the most encouraging aspects was that each core team member brought a unique skill to the table. From live video recording to videography, design, photography, sound, lighting, and even stage design, everything was handled by professionals from Ladakh. The entire team, including the stage designer was local and homegrown."

Phuntsog Angchuk (Pachuk), photographer and one of the curators, shares, "We received a lot of support from various departments, and we're truly grateful for that. While we were hopeful for a good turnout, the response exceeded all our expectations, it was a full house, and all the tickets were sold out a day before the event. The hall had a capacity of 600, and even then, many people were waiting outside hoping to get a ticket."

Stanzin Namgyal (Peter) says, "We're planning to reinvest whatever we’ve earned from this event into our next project, to make it even bigger and better."