Enthiran Plagiarism Case: Director Shankar 'Deeply Disheartened' By ED's Move After It Attaches Rs 10 Cr Assets

Hyderabad: Filmmaker S Shankar has strongly criticised the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) decision to attach his properties worth Rs 10.11 crore in connection with a plagiarism case linked to his 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot). The director, who helmed the Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai-starrer, released a statement calling the ED's action a misuse of the legal process and asserted that the claims against him had already been dismissed by the Madras High Court.

In his official statement, Shankar expressed shock and disappointment over the ED's move, particularly because he had received no prior communication from the agency regarding the asset attachment. He also criticised the media for widely reporting the development before he was officially informed.

"I wish to bring to public attention a recent action taken by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Chennai Zonal Office, in which they have provisionally attached three immovable properties of mine, based on baseless plagiarism allegations related to the film Enthiran (Robot). Till date, there is no communication from the Enforcement Directorate regarding the attachment, but the attachment was widely circulated in Media. This action not only misinterprets the legal facts but also represents a clear misuse of the legal process," Shankar wrote.

Shankar further pointed out that the plagiarism allegations were not new and had already been dealt with by the judiciary. He recalled that the Madras High Court had thoroughly examined the claims made by writer Aarur Tamilnadan, who alleged that Enthiran was copied from his story Jiguba. However, the court dismissed Tamilnadan's suit (C.S.No.914/2010) after considering evidence and arguments from both sides.

"It is crucial to highlight that the matter concerning these allegations was already thoroughly adjudicated by the Hon'ble High Court in Civil Suit No. 914/2010. The Court carefully examined the evidence and arguments from both sides, dismissing the claim filed by Aarur Tamil Nadan, which sought to declare him as the rightful copyright holder of the Enthiran story," Shankar said.

Despite this clear ruling, the ED proceeded with its investigation based on an independent report from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Shankar accused the agency of disregarding the binding judgment from the Madras High Court and acting beyond its jurisdiction.

He also referred to a related complaint that had been lodged by the court in Crl.MP.No.13914/23 in Crl.Op.No.20452/23, yet the ED continued to take action against him.

On February 17, the ED issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), attaching three of Shankar's immovable properties. According to officials, this is possibly the first time in India that assets have been attached under PMLA in a case related to plagiarism or copyright violation in filmmaking.

The money laundering case stems from the 2011 complaint filed by Aarur Tamilnadan before a Chennai court, alleging that Shankar had copied his story without permission. Based on this complaint, the ED initiated a probe and found grounds to attach the director's assets, claiming a connection between the alleged plagiarism and monetary gains made through the film.

Shankar stated that he is "deeply disheartened" by the ED's continued pursuit of the case despite the Madras High Court's ruling. He condemned the agency's actions as an "overreach" and vowed to challenge the asset attachment order if necessary.

"Given these facts, I am deeply disheartened by the continued action of the ED, despite a clear legal ruling from the Civil Court, which categorically stated that no copyright violation took place. This overreach represents a blatant abuse of the legal process," he wrote.

The director also urged the authorities to review their decision and stop further proceedings against him. If the ED does not reverse its action, Shankar said he would have no choice but to file an appeal against the attachment order.

"I trust the authorities will review their actions and cease further proceedings in this matter. Should they fail to do so, I will have no choice but to appeal against the attachment order," he concluded.

Shankar's plan to challenge the ED ruling in court may work out differently, which could bring a fresh legal backdrop to the case. The filmmaker's argument hinges on the Madras High Court's earlier choice in his support, wherein it struck down Tamilnadan's plagiarism claims. If Shankar goes ahead with this appeal, it might lead to a big legal battle about whether the PMLA applies to intellectual property disputes.

So far, the ED has not responded to Shankar's statement, and it remains to be seen if the agency will keep against the filmmaker.