Enrique Iglesias To Light Up Mumbai Stage After 13-Year Gap; Here's How And When To Book Tickets

Hyderabad: Global music sensation Enrique Iglesias is making a return to India after 13 years with a special one-night-only concert in Mumbai on 30 October 2025. The singer will take over the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for this one night only event for 30,000 fans. This concert will mark the first performance in India by the Spanish superstar, who last performed in the country in 2012 with the Euphoria World Tour, in Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.

Enrique Iglesias has delivered many global hits globally throughout his career. Hero, Bailando, Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You), Rhythm Divine will all be represented in a performance setlist, which will have many popular fan favourites and chart-topper tracks. The concert is being produced by EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live, and is part of Iglesias' ongoing global tour.

Enrique Iglesias to Perform in Mumbai After 13 Years (Photo: ANI)

Regarding the event, Deepak Chaudhary, founder and managing director of EVA Live stated, "Bringing Enrique Iglesias back to India after 13 years is a truly historic moment. The anticipation among fans has been palpable, and we are overjoyed to facilitate this reunion. With a resurgence of interest in iconic international acts, Iglesias epitomizes a timeless allure that bridges generations, and this tour reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class entertainment while elevating India's stature on the global touring stage."

Ticket Booking Details: