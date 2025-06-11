ETV Bharat / entertainment

Enrique Iglesias To Light Up Mumbai Stage After 13-Year Gap; Here's How And When To Book Tickets

Enrique Iglesias returns to India after 13 years for a massive concert in Mumbai on October 30. Check out where and how to book tickets.

Global music icon Enrique Iglesias
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 1:03 PM IST

Hyderabad: Global music sensation Enrique Iglesias is making a return to India after 13 years with a special one-night-only concert in Mumbai on 30 October 2025. The singer will take over the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for this one night only event for 30,000 fans. This concert will mark the first performance in India by the Spanish superstar, who last performed in the country in 2012 with the Euphoria World Tour, in Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.

Enrique Iglesias has delivered many global hits globally throughout his career. Hero, Bailando, Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You), Rhythm Divine will all be represented in a performance setlist, which will have many popular fan favourites and chart-topper tracks. The concert is being produced by EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live, and is part of Iglesias' ongoing global tour.

Enrique Iglesias to Perform in Mumbai After 13 Years

Regarding the event, Deepak Chaudhary, founder and managing director of EVA Live stated, "Bringing Enrique Iglesias back to India after 13 years is a truly historic moment. The anticipation among fans has been palpable, and we are overjoyed to facilitate this reunion. With a resurgence of interest in iconic international acts, Iglesias epitomizes a timeless allure that bridges generations, and this tour reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class entertainment while elevating India's stature on the global touring stage."

Ticket Booking Details:

Fans eager to attend can now register on the District App. Tickets will be released in a phased manner:

Mastercard Pre-Sale Phase 1

  • June 20 (12 PM IST) - June 22 (12 PM IST)
  • Available at: Priceless.com

Mastercard Pre-Sale Phase 2

  • June 22 (12 PM IST) - June 27 (12 PM IST)
  • Available at: District App

General Sale

  • Begin: June 27, 5 PM IST

Mastercard holders will also have access to special packages which include artist moments and exclusive local experiences. With Enrique's electrifying stage presence and a three-decade career in music, this concert makes for one of the biggest international concerts in India this year.

Enrique Iglesias to Perform in Mumbai After 13 Years
Enrique Iglesias to Perform in Mumbai After 13 Years

