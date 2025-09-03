Venice Film Festival 2025 | 'I Imagined My Mother': Rishabh Sawhney On Emotional Connect And Prep For Echoes Of Valour

Puja Mishra

Echoes of Valour, with Indira Dhar as writer and director, got an invitation for screening at the prestigious Venice Film Festival 2025. The film stars Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi and addresses themes of motherhood, sacrifice, and resilience in times of war. In addition to Dutta and Kabi, Rishabh Sawhney plays Harry Ryan, a professor and catalyst in the story. For Sawhney, who played an antagonist in the blockbuster Siddharth Anand produced Fighter, this project represents an impactful personal and professional growth.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Sawhney opens up about Echoes Of Valour, his part in the film, the preparation that went behind and his over all experience.

Echoes of Valour Actor Rishabh Sawhney (Photo: Special Arrangement)

From Engineering to Acting

Sawhney's transition into acting had a unique path. A civil engineering graduate from Vellore Institute of Technology, he initially worked on construction projects before realising his heart wasn't in it. "I wasn't getting the satisfaction from that work," he recalled. He considered an MBA, worked briefly in a corporate job, but soon walked away. Around that time, his passion for fitness led him to bodybuilding competitions. Encouraged by friends, he packed his bags and moved to Mumbai to pursue acting.

His first taste of the craft came on stage. "Within a week of rehearsals, I realised this is something I really want to do," he said, remembering his debut play at Prithvi Theatre. Modelling soon followed, helping him financially and giving him confidence. "Modeling gave me confidence to face the camera and understand body language, expressions, and attitude," he admitted.

A debut opposite Hrithik Roshan

His screen debut arrived in grand fashion. Sawhney was cast as Azhar Akhtar, the main villain in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. "I was in disbelief when Siddharth Anand told me I was locked for the role," he said. To prepare, he underwent six months of intense training, gaining nearly 12 kilograms of muscle and immersing himself in disturbing documentaries to capture the dark psyche of a mercenary.

Despite the pressure, sharing screen space with Roshan and Padukone felt surreal. "Getting to be in the same space as Hrithik sir was like a blessing," he said. But as he acknowledged, the second film after a big debut can often be harder to secure so he waited patiently until Echoes of Valour came his way.

Entering the world of Echoes of Valour

Unlike his dark debut, Sawhney's role in Echoes of Valour allowed him to explore a softer, more empathetic side. He plays Harry Ryan, a professor who supports a grieving mother in her pursuit of justice. "I'm very close to my mother. When I heard the story, I could imagine my mother doing the same things as the protagonist," he said. The emotional weight of the narrative made his approach natural. "My prep was love. If Rishabh was in Harry Ryan's place, he would have done the same," Sawhney quips.

Personal connections and natural flow

Sawhney described the role as one of the most personal in his career so far. "This performance didn't feel like acting. It was like a real-life story for me," he shared. His bond with his mother, who raised him and his sister single-handedly, made the experience deeply emotional.

Director Indira Dhar's guidance and trust gave him confidence. "She gave me a good understanding of the character and his arc, but the best part was that it flowed naturally from inside of me," he said.

Learning from seasoned actors

Working with Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi was another highlight. "They are just so powerful as actors," Sawhney said. For him, it was also a full-circle moment as Kabi had been his first acting coach in Mumbai. "Just looking into Neeraj sir's eyes, I could see the depth and heaviness he carried in the film," the actor says.

Watching Dutta on set was equally moving. "Everyone will resonate with her character. People will see their own mothers in her performance," he noted.

Venice Film Festival experience

For Sawhney, being at Venice was a dream fulfilled. He says, "It was on my bucket list to be part of a festival film." The screening of Echoes of Valour was an emotional moment for him. "I could not stop crying for the first 20 minutes. It's so beautifully shot and performed," he shares. Receiving appreciation from an international audience reassured him that his decision to wait for the right script had been worthwhile. "It feels like God has kept his hand on my head and is blessing me directly," he said.

Looking ahead

While Echoes of Valour highlights his range, Sawhney is eager to explore more genres. "I really want to do a comedy film. I think that's where my strength lies," he laughed. He also dreams of playing a superhero, a detective, or even a conman - characters larger than life.

His inspirations span across Indian and global cinema, from Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan to Matthew McConaughey, Tom Hardy, and Christian Bale. "I always study how they prepare for roles. I even maintain a diary where I note down their approaches," he revealed.

Rishabh Sawhney went from civil engineer to the festival stage, guided by instinct and persistence. Echoes of Valour has taken him not only to Venice, but has also given him the opportunity to showcase something beyond the guise of a villain in Fighter.

Directed by Indira Dhar, and produced by Margaret Zambonini and IKA Studios, Echoes of Valour will be presented as part of a private showcase at the Venice Film Festival 2025. The film is being dubbed an intimate take on motherhood, grief, and resilience.