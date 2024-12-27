'End of an Era': Celebrities Mourn the Loss of Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad: The passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, at the age of 92 on December 26, 2024, has left a profound impact on the nation. Singh, who served as Prime Minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014, was a key architect of India's economic reforms and played a pivotal role in shaping the country's growth trajectory.
His death has evoked heartfelt tributes from across the nation, including the Indian film fraternity, which has been vocal in expressing their condolences.
Saddened by the passing of our former Prime Minister. A statesman whose contributions in every aspect of our nation’s growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family. #RIPDrManmohanSingh 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9wandeOHjJ— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) December 26, 2024
National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee shared his sorrow on social media, writing, "Saddened by the passing of our former Prime Minister. A statesman whose contributions to every aspect of our nation's growth will always be remembered." His words captured the essence of Singh's legacy, which spanned economic transformation and political leadership.
Deeply anguished by the passing away of one of the greatest statesmen Our country has ever produced, highly educated, most graceful,— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 26, 2024
soft spoken and humble leader
Dr Manmohan Singh Ji!
His visionary and game changing contributions as the Finance Minister and then his highly… pic.twitter.com/75CZwyp6en
Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi also expressed his grief, remembering Singh as 'one of the greatest statesmen our country has ever produced.' He highlighted the late Prime Minister's visionary contributions to the Indian economy, particularly during his tenure as Finance Minister and Prime Minister. "His highly successful tenure as the 13th Prime Minister of India for two successive terms will remain etched in history," Chiranjeevi wrote, recalling fond memories of serving as a Member of Parliament during Singh's tenure.
Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun shared a powerful tribute, posting Singh's photograph along with the message, "His leadership and dedication to the nation will always be remembered. Rest in peace sir." Similarly, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh expressed his grief writing "Oh Waheguru" alongside Singh's image on Instagram.
“India has lost one of its finest leaders today. Dr. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms and a symbol of integrity and humility, leaves behind a legacy of progress and hope.— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 26, 2024
His wisdom, dedication, and vision transformed our nation. Rest in peace, Dr.… pic.twitter.com/BsSKsclbeK
Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma also took to social media, writing, "India has lost one of its finest leaders today. Dr. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a symbol of integrity and humility, leaves behind a legacy of progress and hope." His tribute emphasised Singh's legacy of economic growth and visionary leadership.
The passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji marks the end of an era. As the architect of India's economic reforms, his dedication to public service has shaped modern India. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. 🙏#OmShanti. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IgBvumYWYx— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) December 26, 2024
Other actors like Randeep Hooda and Ravi Kishan also shared heartfelt messages. Hooda expressed his sorrow over the loss of a 'dignified leader,' while Kishan prayed for Singh's soul to find peace. Madhur Bhandarkar, a National Award-winning director, reflected on the end of an era, calling Singh the "architect of India's economic reforms."
