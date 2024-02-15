Emraan Hashmi Joins Adivi Sesh Starrer G2, Drops His First Look Poster

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, following his remarkable impact in Tiger 3, is now gearing up for his forthcoming project. The actor has officially signed on for the highly anticipated spy thriller G2 (Goodachari 2), which also stars Adivi Sesh and Banita Sandhu in key roles. With the film's initial glimpse already capturing hearts, the excitement and anticipation for the action-packed franchise are rapidly surging.

Taking to his Instagram account, Emraan shared a poster of G2, featuring himself, and accompanied it with the caption, "The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition. Boarding mission #G2. Shoot in progress."

In a statement, Adivi expressed his delight at having Emraan Hashmi join the team for G2, mentioning that his involvement will bring a fresh perspective to the movie.

Abhishek Agarwal, the producer, also expressed his immense joy, stating that having Emraan on board for G2 is wonderful. He believes that Emraan's stature and acting skills will perfectly match the weight of the character.

Emraan Hashmi himself shared his excitement about joining the cast of G2, emphasising that it is truly exciting. The script is captivating, and he eagerly anticipates being part of this spy thriller.

G2 is the second installment following the 2018 film, Goodachari, which starred Adivi Sesh and Shobhita Dhulipala in leading roles. While the first part was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the second part is being helmed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. The movie is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments.