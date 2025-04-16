'Ab Prahaar Hoga': Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero Set To Make History With Red Carpet Premiere In Srinagar After 38 Years

Srinagar: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to return to the big screen in a victorious way with Ground Zero, an edge-of-the-seat action thriller based on true events.

In a milestone event for Indian cinema, the movie will stage its red carpet premiere in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, on Friday. This will be the first such event in the valley after almost four decades, making it both a film and cultural milestone.

Tejas Deoskar-directed Ground Zero is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. The film dramatises the clandestine operation conducted by actual BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. Hashmi portrays Dubey, who was awarded the Kirti Chakra in 2005 for his role in an operation that led to the killing of Ghazi Baba, a senior commander of the militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and alleged mastermind of the 2001 Parliament attack.

With its plot largely set within the war-ravaged terrain of the Valley, the producers chose the Valley as a location not only for the shoot but also for the location of its very first screening, paying homage to the region's strategic and emotional importance.

"The untold story of a mission that changed Kashmir forever,” Hashmi wrote on X. "A battle fought in the shadows, now coming to light. Bravery, sacrifice, and a mission that changed everything. Pehredaari bahaut ho gayi, ab prahaar hoga (There has been enough guarding—now it's time to strike)."

In a more personal post dedicated to Dubey, the actor, known for films like Murder, Jannat, Gangster, Raaz and Shanghai, added: "A soldier's courage is seen but not his scars. He won the fight, but not without scars."

Earlier, Hashmi has also played the role of Shoaib Khan, a character inspired by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.

Meanwhile, locals in Srinagar, too, are looking forward to the premiere. "This premiere means a lot to us," said Mehnaz Bhat, a theatre actor in the city. "Kashmir has long been a muse to Bollywood, but we're never given a chance to be part of the story in such a way."

Riyaz Ahmad, filmmaker and cultural activist, concurred, saying, "It's not merely a screening of a film here - it's about being recognised." This could be a new beginning for Kashmiri artists, writers, and storytellers to find more space in mainstream Indian cinema."

Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, and Lalit Prabhakar are also appearing in supporting roles in the film. Scheduled for a country-wide release on April 25, Ground Zero is being touted as one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year.