Emraan Hashmi Confirms Awarapan 2 on His 46th Birthday, Drops Teaser and Release Date

Hyderabad: On his birthday, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has given his fans a memorable gift by announcing Awarapan 2, the sequel to his 2007 classic Awarapan. Hashmi shared the teaser on social media on Monday, announcing that it will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026. Hashmi shared the film's teaser on his Instagram handle, adding to the buzz around the sequel.

The teaser features beautiful visuals from the original, including a scene of Emraan standing on a boat, looking at the sunset, and releasing a caged bird, which was clearly a powerful moment for fans and viewers at the time. The teaser ends with the line, "Awarapan 2 - The journey continues," with the song, Tera Mera Rishta, playing in the background. There is also a prominent line spoken by Emraan, "Kisi aur ki zindagi ke liye marna hi meri manzil hai," (To die for someone else's life is my destiny).

Announcing the sequel, Emraan wrote: "Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh ...#Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026." Fans and celebrities took to social media to share their excitement, with actor Veer Pahariya replying with heart emojis. Another user wrote, "Bhai ne birthday gift de diya! Most awaited film, watching in theatres." Another user commented; "Damn! I just can't wait!!!"

When Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, was announced in 2007, it struck a chord but did not have excellent box-office numbers. Over the years, the film's reputation has grown tremendously, largely owing to its emotional background and heartfelt music by Pritam. Songs Like Tera Mera Rishta, Toh Phir Aao, and Mahiya are still ruling playlists to date. "It was not a massive hit in 2007, but today it is my favourite film. 20 years later, it is held in high regard. This demonstrates that films can be successful even long after their theatrical release," Hashmi said in an interview.

Earlier, Emraan teased fans by posting an animated video with his character from Awarapan with the song Toh Phir Aao. This incited speculation for a sequel. In addition, producer Mukesh Bhatt hinted at a possible re-release for both Awarapan and Jannat a few weeks ago, but did not confirm anything, stating there was a lot of requests for it. With Awarapan 2, Emraan is set to reprise one of his most popular characters onscreen.