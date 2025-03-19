Empuraan Trailer: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Action Thriller Gears Up For Release

Hyderabad: The wait is almost over for fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the Lucifer franchise. The trailer for Empuraan (L2: Empuraan), the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, is set to be unveiled on March 20, 2025. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal in the lead role, Empuraan promises to deliver a cinematic experience that will take the story of Stephen Nedumpally (played by Mohanlal) to new heights.

The film, which marks the second installment in a planned trilogy that began with Lucifer, has already built significant anticipation among fans. Written by Murali Gopy, Empuraan delves deeper into the political intrigue, action, and dramatic arcs that made Lucifer a massive success. The movie brings together a star-studded ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, and international talents like Jerome Flynn and Eriq Ebouaney.

Empuraan promises to raise the bar for Malayalam cinema, with shooting locations spanning several countries, including India, the UK, the UAE, and the US. Fans can also look forward to an IMAX release in addition to the standard format, which promises to offer an immersive experience for viewers. Empuraan is scheduled to hit theaters on March 27, 2025.

As the trailer launch approaches, excitement is at an all-time high, and the buzz surrounding the film continues to grow. However, in a special moment for the film, Rajinikanth became the very first person to watch the trailer. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media to share his joy, expressing how much Rajinikanth's words of appreciation meant to him. The actor referred to Rajinikanth as the 'OG Superstar' and noted how this gesture was a moment he would forever cherish.

