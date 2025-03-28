Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 1: Rs 22 Cr In India, Mohanlal Starrer Becomes Malayalam Industry's Biggest Opener Ever

Hyderabad: After six years since the release of Lucifer, the much-awaited sequel L2: Empuraan hit the big screens on March 27. The film is an ambitious release, not only for its lead superstar Mohanlal and director Prithviraj Sukumaran but also for the entire Malayalam film industry. The scale at which it is mounted is unprecedented for Malayalam cinema, which is traditionally seen as more content-driven than focused on grandeur, gloss, and scale. As anticipated, L2: Empuraan opened strong at the box office and, as claimed by makers, has made history by becoming the biggest opening ever for a Malayalam movie.

Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the L2: Empuraan box office collection for Day 1 stands at Rs 22 crore nett in India. As expected, the Malayalam version of the film brings in the lion's share with earnings of Rs 19.45 crore. The Telugu version earned Rs 1.2 crore. The Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi versions collected nearly Rs 80 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 50 lakh, respectively.

Based on the advance bookings, the makers earlier announced that the film crossed Rs 80 crore in reservations. However, the final gross data for Empuraan’s opening day is yet to be shared. Following the film’s release, the makers took to social media to express their gratitude for the massive response. Sharing a poster of Mohanlal with the caption “Behemothic Opening Worldwide,” they wrote, “We made history! Biggest opening ever for a Malayalam movie. Our heartfelt gratitude to each of you for making this happen.”

Malayalam Industry's Biggest Opener Ever

As Empuraan claims the title of the biggest opener in Malayalam cinema history, it also becomes Mohanlal’s biggest opener to date. The film has dethroned Marakkar to achieve this milestone. Marakkar previously held the record with earning Rs 20 crore worldwide on its opening day. The opening day gross for Empuraan is said to be crossing Rs 50 crore.

Mohanlal aside, L2: Empuraan also features Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saniya Ayyappan, and director Prithviraj in pivotal roles. Like Lucifer, Empuraan ends with a cliffhanger, effectively setting up Part 3. Written by Murali Gopy and with music by Deepak Dev, Empuraan has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev. The film is a joint venture between Mohanlal’s Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions.

Tough Competition

Empuraan has been getting positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The action-packed thriller is likely to see a boost thanks to the extended Eid holiday weekend. However, it will face stiff competition from new releases in several languages. Veera Dheera Sooran (Tamil), Robinhood, and Mad Square (Telugu) are already in theaters, and Salman Khan's Sikandar (Hindi) is set to release on March 30. Whether Empuraan can keep its strong momentum at the box office remains to be seen.