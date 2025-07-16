Emmy Nominations 2025: At 82, Martin Scorsese Earns First Acting Nom; His Heartwarming Reaction Captured By Daughter Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Martin Scorsese, the legendary director behind some of cinema's greatest works, has just earned his first-ever Emmy nomination for acting. The 82-year-old filmmaker, best known for masterpieces like The Departed, Goodfellas, and Taxi Driver, received the nod for his guest role as himself in the Apple TV+ satirical series The Studio.

While this is his first time being recognised for his on-screen acting, it's not Martin's first brush with Emmy acclaim. Scorsese has been previously nominated - and has won - in directing and producing categories. He won his first Emmy in 2011 for directing the pilot episode of Boardwalk Empire, and followed it up in 2012 with two more wins for the documentary George Harrison: Living in the Material World, which he both directed and produced. His Emmy journey actually began way back in 1995, with a nomination for the Eric Clapton documentary Nothing but the Blues.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations (Photo: Instagram)

But this new recognition in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category marks a new chapter. His daughter, Francesca Scorsese, shared his emotional reaction in a series of touching Instagram Stories. In one screenshot from a FaceTime call, Martin can be seen covering his eyes, clearly overwhelmed, while Francesca smiles on the screen. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Our little actor 🫶." In another post, she added digital confetti over his nominee photo with the same sweet caption.

Francesca Scorsese Shares Her Dad's Reaction to First Emmy Acting Nomination (Photo: Instagram)

Scorsese appears in the first episode of The Studio, a series created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, which pokes fun at the inner workings of Hollywood's movie studios. In the show, Rogen plays the newly promoted president of the fictional Continental Studios, with Martin making a guest appearance as himself. The show has earned praise for its clever satire and high-profile cameos.

The Emmy nomination places Scorsese in an impressive lineup. He's competing against fellow The Studio guest stars Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, and Anthony Mackie, as well as Jon Bernthal for The Bear. Interestingly, Ron Howard, another legendary director, is also celebrating his first acting nomination - making this year's guest actor race especially unique.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, will air live on CBS and stream simultaneously on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.