This Is Really Overwhelming: Emma Stone on Her Second Oscar Win for 'Poor Things'

Los Angeles (US): A stunned Emma Stone won the best actress Oscar for “Poor Things,” her second career victory in the category. This is Stone's second Oscar win. In what was seen as the night’s most nail-biting category, Stone won over Lily Gladstone of “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Gladstone would have been the first Native American to win a competitive Oscar.

Stone was honored for her tour-de-force performance as Bella Baxter, a childlike woman in Victorian London who comes to life through a brain transplant and begins a journey of self-discovery. The film is chock full of black humor set against steampunk visual design. Stone is the 13th woman to win two best actress trophies.

Her first came in 2017 for the romantic musical “La La Land.” She was nominated for supporting actress in 2015 and 2019. She also was nominated this year in the best picture category for producing “Poor Things.” She was the second woman to be nominated for acting and best picture for the same film after Frances McDormand, who earned both trophies for “Nomadland” in 2021.

Stone and Gladstone traded wins on the way to an Oscar showdown. Stone won at the BAFTA Film Awards and the Golden Globes, while Gladstone scored at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and in a different category at the Globes.