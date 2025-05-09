Emily In Paris Season 5 Production Begins; Plot, Cast, Release Date & More About The Lily Collins-Led Series

Hyderabad: The fifth season of Emily in Paris has officially kicked off production, and the show's star, Lily Collins, gave fans a sneak peek by sharing a selfie from the 'Eternal City' Rome, on Instagram. In another exciting update, Netflix released a video featuring Collins and new cast member Eugenio Franceschini (Marcello), capturing their first day on set in Italy.

This marks a fresh chapter for Emily Cooper, who, after four seasons navigating love and career challenges in Paris, is now embarking on a new adventure in Rome. Season 4 left off with Emily sparking a romance with a handsome Italian fashion heir, Marcello, and relocating to Italy to help open a new Rome-based branch for Agence Grateau.

But don't let the new setting fool you - Emily is not done with Paris just yet. As series creator Darren Star explains, "Emily's going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn't mean she's not going to be in Paris, but she's going to have a presence in Rome." Production will return to Paris later this summer, with the show continuing to showcase both European cities.

Star is excited about the new direction the show is taking, saying, "The cast and crew of Emily in Paris are thrilled to begin filming Season 5 in the Eternal City. From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us."

Cast members including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), and Eugenio Franceschini, who made his debut last season as Marcello, are all returning for the new season

The addition of Rome as a backdrop reflects Star's intention to surprise and delight viewers. "Sending Emily to Italy to open up a new office was borne out of a desire to stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places," he says. "It proves the show has the ability to have a bigger footprint."

Collins, who announced the Season 5 news on a chat show, expressed her excitement in an interview with Netflix: "Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance. We want Emily to be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."

Star adds that Emily's blossoming relationship with Marcello will be a focal point next season. "I feel like they have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection," he says. "A lot of that's going to continue to play out next season."

Season 5 of Emily in Paris is expected to premiere later in 2025. Season 4 debuted with strong numbers, topping Netflix's Global Top 10 with 19.9 million views in its first four days and reaching the Top 10 in 93 countries. It remained on the list for four consecutive weeks.