Emily In Paris Assistant Director Diego Borella Dies After Collapsing On Set; Season 5 Filming Paused

Hyderabad: The filming of Emily in Paris Season 5 has suffered a tragic setback following the sudden death of assistant director Diego Borella, who passed away at the age of 47 after collapsing on set in Venice.

The incident, according to a magazine, took place inside Hotel Danieli, where the cast and crew were set to shoot a final scene for the upcoming season. Medical professionals on-site did their best to revive Borella but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the location, with a local doctor later confirming that the cause was a "sudden heart attack."

The heartbreaking news has led to an immediate suspension of filming. The team, including lead actress Lily Collins, is currently in Italy as part of the shoot for the new season, which shifts some of the story's backdrop from Paris to Venice and Rome.

About Diego Borella

Borella was a highly regarded Venetian professional with an extensive career spanning film, television, and the arts. He trained in Rome, London and New York, drawing praise for his adaptability and professionalism in international productions. In the past few years, he had devoted himself to creating, having written poetry, fairy tales and children's stories.

Colleagues remembered him as a serious and skilled professional in the industry, versatile enough to excel in a variety of positions while pursuing his own personal artistic endeavours.

Season 5 Release Plans

In spite of the halt in production, Netflix has continued to maintain that Emily in Paris Season 5 is still scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2025. Just days before the tragedy, Lily Collins had unveiled the first-look images from the new season, sharing her excitement on Instagram.

"The countdown officially begins, with a first look and release date for @emilyinparis SEASON FIVE! Emily's Italian adventure continues, from cobblestones to canals, on December 18th," she wrote.

What To Expect In Season 5

The upcoming season will see Emily, played by Collins, stepping into a new leadership role as the head of Agence Grateau's Rome office. According to the official synopsis, Emily will face a mix of professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city.