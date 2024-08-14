Emergency Trailer Unveils Power Tussle with Kangana Ranaut Leading an All-Star Cast - Watch

Hyderabad: The trailer for Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Emergency, has been released, generating significant buzz. On Wednesday, Kangana posted the trailer on her Instagram story, heightening anticipation for the movie. Set against the backdrop of India's 1975 Emergency period, the film portrays Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Unveiling the trailer, Kangana took to her Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note. She said: "INDIA is INDIRA & INDIRA is INDIA!!! The Most Powerful Woman In The History of the country, The Darkest Chapter She Wrote in its History! Witness ambition collide with tyranny. #EmergencyTrailer Out Now! #KanganaRanaut’s #Emergency Unfolds In cinemas worldwide on 6th September"

The film explores one of the most turbulent periods in Indian history when then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency throughout the nation. The trailer offers a sneak peek into the events that took place during those 21 months from 1975 to 1977, often regarded as one of the darkest periods in India's democratic history.

Earlier in the day, Kangana shared a heartfelt note as the makers prepared to launch the trailer. bearing her heart out, she wrote: From the conception of the idea to see the film on the big screen, nothing is more gratifying than being a filmmaker. Today is a very special day, on the trailer launch of my directorial Emergency the journey of Emergency from me to you begins. I can’t be happier a piece of me will live in the world long after I am gone. Happy to extend myself to you all, waiting to be a part of you all, nothing is more intimate than telling a story. Nothing is more intimate than letting audience enter your mind and emotions and share your perception with them. Welcome to my world as a storyteller."

Apart from Ranaut, the film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram, the Former Deputy Prime Minister.