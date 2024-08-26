Emergency Song Singhasan Khali Karo: Kangana Ranaut Commands The Throne In Film's First Track

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated film Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut, have released its song titled, Singhasan Khali Karo, on Monday. This stirring song is a bold and dramatic call to action, resonating with the film's intense political theme. The song's release has generated significant buzz, not only for its captivating composition but also for the way it encapsulates the essence of the film's narrative.

Emergency is a historical drama that delves into one of the most turbulent periods in Indian history, the Emergency of 1975-77. Kangana Ranaut, who also directs the film, plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a figure who was at the centre of this controversial era. The film aims to explore the political schemes, power struggles, and the human impact of the Emergency, offering a deep dive into a time that reshaped the nation.

Sung by Udit Narayan, Nakash Aziz, and Nakul Abhyankar, the song is penned by Manoj Muntashir with its lyrics reflecting the tumultuous and revolutionary spirit of the time. The song has adeptly captured the period's mood, combining traditional elements with a contemporary sound to appeal to a wide audience. The lyrics of the song demand change and the relinquishing of power, echoing the public's unrest during the Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of Indira Gandhi is expected to be a highlight of the film, with Singhasan Khali Karo providing a glimpse into her character's formidable and authoritarian persona. The visuals accompanying the song add to its impact, featuring dramatic sequences that showcase the political intrigue and emotional turmoil central to the film's plot.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and Mahima Choudhry. Helmed and co-produced by Kangana, this biological political dram is slated to hit the silver screens on September 6.