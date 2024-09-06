ETV Bharat / entertainment

Still Waiting for Certification: Kangana Ranaut Announces Delay for Emergency

By PTI

Published : Sep 6, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

Updated : Sep 6, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut takes to Instagram to share the postponement of her film Emergency. She also notified her fans that the new release date will be shared soon. The film was slated to hit theatres today on September 6, 2024.

New Delhi: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Friday said her directorial debut movie Emergency has been postponed and a new release date will be announced soon. The political period drama, also written and co-produced by Ranaut, was scheduled to hit theatres across the country on Friday but the makers are yet to get a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the matter is currently in court.

"With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience," Ranaut, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, said in a post on X. Ranaut, who essays the role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, had earlier this week accused the CBFC of stalling the certification to delay the release. The film has been caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, which accused it of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had refused to grant any urgent relief in the wake of the directive issued by the Madhya Pradesh HC directing the censor board to consider objections to the movie before certifying it. Zee Entertainment Enterprises produce emergency and also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

