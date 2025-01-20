Emergency Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut's Film Jumps By Over 20%, Crosses Rs 10 Cr Mark in India

Hyderabad: After multiple delays, Kangana Ranaut's ambitious release Emergency hit the big screens on January 17. The film met with a lukewarm response on its opening day and was added to the list of recent films from Kangana that have performed below expectations. After Dhaakad, Tejas, and Thalaivii, Emergency ranks among the lowest openers for the acclaimed actor. However, directed, headlined and co-produced by Kangana, the film is witnessing growth at the box office. The numbers amassed by the film in 3 days are below expectations; nonetheless, there has been an uptick in the trend at the ticket windows.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 3

On day 3 of its release, Emergency collections jumped by 20.83% compared to the previous day's earnings in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the political drama raked in Rs 4.35 crore net on Sunday while minted over Rs 3.6 crore on day 2. At the end of a 3-day run in theaters, Emergency managed to cross Rs 10 crore in the domestic market. Meanwhile, the film has 18.96% occupancy on Sunday.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 2.5 Cr Day 2 Rs 3.6 Cr Day 3 Rs 4.35 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 10.45 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Will Sky Force Dent Emergency's Performance?

Emergency was released amid little to no competition in Hindi-speaking regions, while in the South, a slew of films released at the same time to capitalize on the Sankranti festival holiday. However, Emergency will not enjoy an extended solo-release window, as Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Sky Force is set to release on January 24. Adding to the competition, Shahid Kapoor's Deva will close out the month of January. As a result, Emergency has only a few days to capture the audience's undivided attention before these two films enter the fray.

Marred by Roadblocks

Kangana has also bankrolled Emergency under her production banner, Manikarnika Films, in association with Zee Studios. The film is mounted on a reported budget of Rs 60 crore. Emergency went through many obstacles before arriving in theaters. Last year, Kangana had said in an interview that she had to sell her property in Mumbai because her finances were tied up due to the delay in Emergency's release. She stated, "Naturally, this was my film that was up for a release so I had my personal property on stake and now it has not released… Well, you use your property at such times only. Like, if you are ever facing bad times, you can sell it. Now you are asking me to offer an explanation for that too."

About Emergency

The film delves into the controversial emergency period declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. The film revolves around the controversial and transformative chapter in Indian political history. It explores the political turmoil and societal impacts of the emergency, with Kangana playing the role of Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.