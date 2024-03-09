Elvish Yadav Responds to Assault Accusations from Sagar Thakur - Watch

Gurugram (Haryana): A video circulating online allegedly showing Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, engaging in physical altercation with YouTuber Sagar Thakur, gained traction on the internet. Subsequently, the Gurugram police took action, booking Elvish for allegedly assaulting Sagar, who claimed in his complaint that Yadav attempted to injure his spine. Elvish has since released a video addressing the situation, asserting that the entire incident was orchestrated by Sagar.

In the explanatory video shared on his social media handle, Elvish delves into the controversy, highlighting how he has been portrayed as the 'culprit' based on select videos, even prompting a trending hashtag '#ArrestElvishYadav.' He urges viewers to consider his perspective, revealing a series of interactions with Sagar dating back to his time on Bigg Boss, where Sagar allegedly made derogatory remarks against him.

Elvish claims Sagar has been provoking him for the past eight months to gain attention from his followers. He explains that after offering to communicate over the phone, Sagar insisted on meeting in person, eventually publicizing their private conversations online.

Elvish recounts a threatening statement allegedly made by Sagar, prompting him to confront the situation. He alleges that Sagar orchestrated the confrontation at a friend's shop with pre-installed cameras and microphones. Elvish questions how his followers would react if faced with similar threats to their parents. In the video, Elvish also shares that he tried to resolve the matter amicably after the altercation.

Acknowledging his use of abusive language during the altercation, Elvish stresses that the severity of the 'attempt to murder' accusation is unwarranted for what he describes as two slaps. He urges his followers to consider how they would respond to similar threats and apologises for his actions, affirming his disapproval of violence.

The Gurugram police have filed a case against Elvish under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on Sagar Thakur's complaint, which alleges rioting, unlawful assembly, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation. In his complaint, Sagar, also known as Maxtern, highlights the assault and threats to his life.