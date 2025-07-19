Elli AvrRam And Ashish Chanchlani's Romance Was A Music Video Tease, Not A Real Relationship

Hyderabad: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and actor Elli AvrRam recently set social media ablaze with what looked like a romantic relationship announcement. But in a surprising twist, the duo has now revealed that their viral Instagram post was actually part of a promotional campaign for their newly released music video, Chandaniya.

It started on July 12 when Ashish and Elli shared a dreamy selfie together on Instagram, where the two posed like a couple by a serene riverside with a stone bridge in the background. Elli, seen holding a bouquet of flowers, looked blissfully happy in Ashish's arms. The caption simply read, "Finally," which immediately led fans and followers to believe the two had made their relationship public.

However, on Saturday, Ashish cleared the air by dropping the official music video for Chandaniya on YouTube and Instagram. Sharing the link, he wrote, "Finally, our beautiful song is out, guys. Link is in bio. Mazboot kharcha by #tseries @tseries.official. Presented by #BhushanKumar. And mere bhaiyo @mithoon11 @vishalmishraofficial @quadri.sayeed @dhruwal.patel @jigarmulani."

Composed by Mithoon, sung by Vishal Mishra, and written by lyricist Sayeed Quadri, Chandaniya is a romantic ballad that seems to have tugged at many hearts, but not without leaving some fans slightly betrayed.

Comments quickly flooded in, with one user writing, "Shit yeh toh prank nikla," while another said, "Matlab woh GF launch nahi tha." Some users claimed they had anticipated the twist, with comments like, "I toh knew this," and "Bola tha na prank hai." One fan simply wrote, "Dhoka dhoka dhoka," and another added, "Galat kiya Ashish bhai aapne."

On the professional front, Ashish Chanchlani is gearing up for his acting debut in Ekaki, a supernatural thriller that will soon premiere on the ACV Studios YouTube channel. The film promises a unique mix of horror and comedy and also features Kash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhanth Sarfare, Shashank Shekar, Rohit Sadhwani, and Grishim Nawani.

Meanwhile, Elli AvrRam was last seen in Conjuring Kannappan, a horror-comedy directed by Selvin Raj Xavier. The film stars Sathish and Regina Cassandra, with supportive characters played by Nassar, Anandaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, VTV Ganesh, and Redin Kingsley. The plot is centred on a group of people who have gotten trapped in a haunted dream and are trying to escape.