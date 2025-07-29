Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To 'Unfair Comparisons' Between Anupamaa And Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot

Hyderabad: Television and film Producer Ektaa Kapoor is bringing back her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with a fresh reboot, but the revival has already stirred chatter in the entertainment world. Amid ongoing comparisons between Anupamaa and the upcoming KSBKBT reboot, Ektaa Kapoor has now broken her silence and called such parallels "unfair" and "uncalled for."

During a recent conversation with a newswire, Ektaa countered the buzz that mentioned that the Anupamaa show, which stars Rupali Ganguly, would face challenges with the comeback of KSBKBT. Responding to the controversy, Ektaa said, "Yesterday I was seeing some videos of Anupamaa having a problem as KSBKBT is coming. I felt that was in such bad taste. She (Rupali) is such a big star. Anupamaa, the show, the creator Rajan... has done what nobody else could do in the last seven years. They will continue to be number 1. They should continue to be number 1."

She further highlighted the need to stop creating rivalries where there are none. "We are coming in for our purpose. To tell our story. These unfair comparisons between lead characters and lead shows are so unnecessary and pitting women against each other, pitting content against each other is so uncalled for," Ektaa added.

For the unversed, Anupamaa is currently among the most-viewed programs on Indian television. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show delves into motherhood, emotional struggles, inter-generational conflict, and self-evolution. It saw the return of Rupali Ganguly to the small screen and has been the number one TRP puller ever since it first aired.

Meanwhile, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is an iconic show in Indian television history. Initially broadcast on Star Plus from July 3, 2000, to November 6, 2008, the Balaji Telefilms production ran for more than 1,800 episodes and defined the landscape of Indian soap operas.

Now, as Ektaa gears up for the new chapter, the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to premiere on July 29 at 10:30 PM on Star Plus and JioCinema (formerly Hotstar).