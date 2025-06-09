Hyderabad: Producer Ektaa Kapoor has responded strongly to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after he took a jibe at Netflix and India's popular 'saas-bahu' serials, calling the global platform's CEO Ted Sarandos "dumb."

The controversy began when Anurag Kashyap, speaking on Threads, criticised Sarandos' earlier comments made during a podcast. Sarandos had questioned whether launching Netflix Originals in India with the thriller series Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan, was the right choice. Reflecting on the streaming giant's evolving content strategy, Sarandos appeared unsure if the dark, intense drama resonated with the wider Indian audience.

This prompted a sharp reaction from Kashyap, who wrote on Threads, "He should have started with Saas Bahu... he would have done well. Which he is doing now Z I always knew the tech guys are dumb when it comes to storytelling, but Ted Sarandos is the definition of dumb, is what I didn't know. Good to discover that. This explains everything now."

Kashyap's comments sparked backlash from Kapoor, a trailblazing force in Indian television, best known for revolutionising the 'saas-bahu' genre that dominated Indian households in the early 2000s. Taking to her Instagram Story, Kapoor didn't hold back and wrote, "Ur so dumb... saying this puts u at an advantage 'I'm smarter, cooler' but naaaaaaaa! Darling, how about gracious!!! N self aware?????? - an art a lot of artists don't have!"

Ektaa Kapoor Hits Back At Anurag Kashyap Over 'Saas-Bahu' Jibe, Says 'You're So Dumb' (Photo: Ektaa Kapoor's Instagram Story)

She went on to defend the cultural and social impact of the family drama genre that she pioneered. "Saas bahu n their impact on Indian masses (how women got a voice in mass India) is well documented by prestigious Chicago research," she said.

In a broader critique of what she sees as elitism within the creative industry, Kapoor added, "But artists who talk of an inclusive world are actually more classist! We must do away with this 'u can't sit with us, we r better' attitude for democracy n fair play! Love n light to all."

Kapoor's rebuttal comes shortly after the announcement of a renewed partnership between her production house, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, and Netflix. The collaboration was unveiled on her 50th birthday. Speaking on the occasion, she said, "At Balaji Telefilms, storytelling has always been at the heart of everything we do - whether through cinema, television, or digital platforms."

She added, "It allows us to bring powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience. The beginning of this new collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere."

Balaji Telefilms has collaborated with Netflix on titles such as Kathal, Pagglait, Jaane Jaan, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Ektaa Kapoor has been a trailblazer of Indian entertainment since she was 17 years old and has created several iconic shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahiin To Hoga.