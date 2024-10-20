Ektaa Kapoor, Her Mother Shobha Face Legal Action under POCSO over Inappropriate Scenes Involving Minors

Hyderabad: In a significant development, producer Ektaa R Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have landed in legal trouble. The duo has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a complainant filed a case on October 18 citing the exploitation of minors in a web series. This case, which has drawn considerable public attention, stems from alleged inappropriate scenes involving minors in the web series Gandi Baat, specifically from its sixth season aired on the OTT platform ALT Balaji.

According to Mumbai Police, a case has been registered against Balaji Telefilm Limited, Ektaa Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor at MHB police station in Mumbai under section 295-A of IPC, IT Act and sections 13 and 15 of POCSO Act. It is written in the complaint that this series, which streamed on 'Alt Balaji' between February 2021 and April 2021, showed obscene scenes of minor girls. However, this controversial episode is not currently streaming on this app.

The complaint was filed by Swapnil Rewaji, a 39-year-old yoga instructor from Borivali, in 2021. He later escalated the matter to the Borivali court, prompting the MHB police to register an FIR. The complaint accuses the web series of featuring obscene content and lewd behaviour involving minor girls, particularly in the episodes titled Class of 2017 and Class of 2020.

The police invoked multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, as well as specific provisions of the POCSO Act, asserting that the series potentially endangered the welfare of children by depicting them in objectionable scenarios. As the investigation unfolds, Alt Balaji Telefilm is yet to comment on the allegations.