Ek Villain Returns Actor Karishma Sharma Injured After Jumping Off Moving Train In Mumbai

Hyderabad: Actor Karishma Sharma, who is best known for playing characters in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Ek Villain Returns, met with serious injuries after she jumped off a moving local train in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor later took to Instagram to share details of the incident and assured fans that she is under medical supervision.

According to Karishma, she was on her way to a shoot at Churchgate when the accident occurred. She decided to travel by train while dressed in a sari, but panic struck as the train began moving faster, and her friends were unable to board alongside her.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared her experience, writing, "Yesterday, while heading for a shoot at Churchgate, I decided to take the train dressed in a sari. As I boarded the train, it started picking up speed, and I noticed my friends couldn't catch it. Out of fear, I jumped off - and unfortunately fell on my back, hitting my head."