Ek Villain Returns Actor Karishma Sharma Injured After Jumping Off Moving Train In Mumbai
Karishma Sharma sustained head and back injuries after jumping off a moving Mumbai train out of fear. She is under medical observation and seeks prayers.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 12, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Karishma Sharma, who is best known for playing characters in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Ek Villain Returns, met with serious injuries after she jumped off a moving local train in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor later took to Instagram to share details of the incident and assured fans that she is under medical supervision.
According to Karishma, she was on her way to a shoot at Churchgate when the accident occurred. She decided to travel by train while dressed in a sari, but panic struck as the train began moving faster, and her friends were unable to board alongside her.
Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared her experience, writing, "Yesterday, while heading for a shoot at Churchgate, I decided to take the train dressed in a sari. As I boarded the train, it started picking up speed, and I noticed my friends couldn't catch it. Out of fear, I jumped off - and unfortunately fell on my back, hitting my head."
The actor sustained injuries to her back and head, along with multiple bruises. She explained that doctors have advised further medical checks to ensure her condition does not worsen. "I've injured my back, my head is swollen, and I'm covered in bruises. The doctors advised that I do an MRI and have kept me under observation for a day to ensure the head injury isn't severe," she revealed.
Despite being in pain, Karishma expressed resilience and asked her fans to keep her in their prayers. "I've been in pain since yesterday, but I'm staying strong. Please keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery and send me your love - it means a lot," she added.
Karishma Sharma was last seen in Mohit Suri's 2022 film Ek Villain Returns, alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.
